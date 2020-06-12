Kayla Drennen of Seminole was named to the Tallahassee Community College spring 2020 President's List.
Alexander Nimmo of Safety Harbor and Elizabeth Callahan, Michael Mancari, Sophia Lee and Veronica Gallo, all of Clearwater, were named to the Tallahassee Community College spring 2020 Dean's List.
Emily Kessie, a Junior Biology major from Seminole, was named to the spring 2020 President's List at Bob Jones University.
Parker Edwards of Clearwater was initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at University of Florida.
Abigail Leuthold of Seminole was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University.
Brody Hassel, a junior sports communication major from Seminole, was inducted into Theta Iota chapter of Lambda Pi Eta.
Jared Hirschfield of Largo, majoring in biology/political science, and Angela Cuff of Seminole, were named to Northeastern University’s Dean’s List.
David Polar, a Junior Computer Science major from Largo and Elias Watson, a Junior Computer Science major from Clearwater were named to the 2020 Dean's List at Bob Jones University.
Riley Lansdale Fertic of Clearwater was named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Christa Mullholand and Caleb Shearer, both of Clearwater, were named to the Dean’s List at Mississippi College.
Reanna Stiehler of Seminole was named to DePauw University's spring 2020 Dean's List.
Erin Sullivan of Belleair Beach was named to the Dean’s List at Bucknell University.
Sierra Nicole Duran of Largo was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at the University of North Georgia.
Kimberly Singer of Clearwater was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University.
Michael Carboni of Clearwater was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Berry College.
Lisa Bemis of Palm Harbor was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Berry College.
Emma Borzumato of Palm Harbor was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University.
John Sell and Michael Sell of Pinellas Park were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
Elijah Green of Palm Harbor was appointed a student ambassador at Baldwin Wallace University during the spring 2020 semester.
Abigail Harkins of Palm Harbor was named to the College's Dean's List at Assumption College.
Sharkira Simpson of Palm Harbor was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Georgia State University.
Manuel Cuadra of Largo earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for spring 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Alexandra Ghisson of Tarpon springs was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
James Bozzarelli of Clearwater and Jeffery Eide of Seminole were named to the Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester at Grove City College.
Roberta Zwerner of Palm Harbor was named to the President's List at Northwest Mississippi Community College during the spring 2020 semester.
Victor Collazo of Clearwater was named to the Lasell University Dean's List for their strong academic performance in Spring 2020.
Brittany Streeter of Tarpon Springs was named to the SUNY Canton President's List Honors during the spring 2020 semester.
Paul Dolan of Largo was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Kutztown University.