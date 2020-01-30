Espiritu Santo celebrates becoming Blue-Ribbon School of Excellence

SAFETY HARBOR — All 500 students, teachers and staff of Espiritu Santo Catholic School wore blue T-shirts to celebrate becoming a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence during a special ceremony on Jan. 30.
The program recognizes the school’s academic excellence and culture of kindness.
According to a media release, the process of becoming a Blue-Ribbon School is a rigorous one that has taken the Safety Harbor school years to accomplish. It is the only school in Tampa Bay to have earned the recognition in 2019.
Some of the reasons the school was able to achieve the recognition included high test scores in math and English; excellence in academics, arts and athletics; and its ability to foster kindness, leadership and service.