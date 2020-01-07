Careers in Aviation Expo set for Jan. 11

ST. PETERSBURG — Admiral Farragut Academy and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will host a Careers in Aviation Expo Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., in DeSeta Hall, 501 Park St. N., St. Petersburg.
According to The Boeing Company’s industry forecast, more than 800,000 new pilots and 679,000 aircraft technicians will be needed over the next 20 years. With air travel increasing worldwide, career opportunities are also booming in aviation business and finance, airport management, air traffic control, aerospace engineering, aviation data analytics, aviation cybersecurity, and more.
Aviation Expo attendees will hear first-hand from industry professionals about the many career opportunities that are available. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and will benefit anyone interested in working in the aviation industry, regardless of age.
Keynote speaker will be Nicole Stott, an AFA current parent, an Embry-Riddle graduate (‘87), and a retired engineer and NASA astronaut.
Attendees are advised to use the Fifth Avenue North entrance. Parking, both regular and handicapped, is located in front of DeSeta Hall and in the parking circle around Farragut Hall. Additional parking is also located next to the Russel Building and along Fifth Avenue North.
For more information, email Rob Ewing, director of Aviation at Admiral Farragut Academy, at rewing@farragut.org or call 727-384-5500, ext. 244.