More than 30,000 volunteers contributed their time to support Pinellas County students last school year. There are many opportunities to get involved or partner with local schools. Several group mentoring programs, such as Girlfriends, 5000 Role Models, Students Targeted for Education Performance (STEP) and Big Brothers Big Sisters, enable students and adult mentors to build positive relationships. Additionally, volunteers can work one-on-one with students in programs such as Take Stock in Children and Lunch Pals. Volunteers can also tutor students at school, aid teachers in preparing learning materials, help in the media center or front office, support Booster Clubs, chaperone field trips, and serve on PTAs and School Advisory Councils.
Become a Partner
School or classroom partnerships enable businesses and organizations to become involved in a classroom or school-sponsored event. Developing meaningful partnerships is key to meeting the diverse needs of the district, schools, students, parents, and the community. Pinellas County Schools is always seeking businesses with a strong community-minded focus and can provide the time, talent or financial resources to elevate a school’s opportunities. More information on the district’s Adopt-a-Class or Adopt-a-School programs is available on the district’s Business and Community Partnerships page at www.pcsb.org/PartnersInEd.
Great American Teach-In- November 15, 2023
Pinellas County Schools encourages all professionals to participate in the Great American Teach-In, which will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15. The Great American Teach-In provides an opportunity for parents and community members to visit schools and speak with students about their occupations, hobbies, or areas of interest. Although the Great American Teach-in focuses on giving students information on various careers, we also encourage volunteers to speak about their organization, organize an activity, read a story or teach a class.
Want to learn more about volunteering or mentoring in Pinellas County? Visit www.pcsb.org/volunteers or www.pcsb.org/mentors or call 727-588-6405.
To register to be a volunteer, visit www.pcsb.org/volunteerregistration