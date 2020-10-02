LARGO — District officials apologized last week for the wording of an email sent to teachers during a meeting of the Pinellas County School Board on Sept. 22.
The letter, which Deputy Superintendent William Corbett said was intended to pinpoint teachers struggling with simultaneous teaching, instead created an angered outcry from employees.
The letter, in part, read “If you believe that, currently, you are completely incapable of delivering instruction simultaneously, I would like to have an in-depth conversation with you regarding the barriers you are experiencing and what supports can be offered to build your practice and comfort level.”
“I saw ... an email the district sent out,” said Board member Eileen Long. “I got news for you. If I’d gotten that survey, my administrator would have heard a lot from me.”
Corbett said he and other officials struggled to find the right words to convey their message to teachers.
“We struggled for hours trying to figure out the right words ... we wound up using the word capable,” he said. “The sentence was supposed to sound more like, ‘If right now, given your current set of skills and technology, you feel like you’re completely incapable of doing this, please tell us so we can come in and help you.’
“In some cases, that message was heard the way it was intended, and in others it wasn’t,” he continued. “We apologize for that.”
Simultaneous teaching
The issue of simultaneous teaching continues to be a bone of contention between the district and some teachers and parents.
The district maintains that the practice is not ideal, but necessary, as the pandemic continues to plague the country.
Long said she’s worried that teachers are not always getting the support they need.
“I’ve visited a lot of schools in the last two weeks,” she said. “And I would say on an average, it is going very, very well. But I did visit some classrooms where the simultaneous teaching was going on.
“I was blown out of the water by what teachers have to do,” she continued. “And in a lot of cases, they still do not have the right tools to do the job.”
Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association president Nancy Velardi said that although the union and school officials have made progress, she fears the burden placed on teachers will lead to an exodus throughout the school year.
“The frustration the teachers are feeling this year is a culmination of a slow erosion of morale here in Pinellas, and elsewhere in the country,” Velardi said. “While much of what has demoralized teachers has originated from ill-conceived mandates from the states and beyond, there’s also some blame that rests right here in our own backyard, intended or not.
“During the focus groups organized by the district … it was apparent that while some teachers are beginning to find their way with this inadequate form of delivering instruction, more are only feeling frustration and a lack of support in their schools,” she continued. “It is imperative that we turn this year around now, before too may quality educators just hang it up and walk away in defeat.”