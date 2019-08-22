Each day, the Food and Nutrition staff at Pinellas County Schools prepares 30,556 breakfasts, 52,222 lunches, 6,667 after-school snacks and 3,467 dinners, and all are done according to the USDA National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs for students.
Free or reduced meals are available to students who qualify using an online application, direct certification or through community eligibility.
The online application for free and reduced-price meal benefits is available at www.myschoolapps.com. Results are available within two working days. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Once approved, the meal benefits are good for the entire year. Paper application forms are available upon request from the cafeteria manager.
Direct Certification-Free status allows students to receive free school meals without an application. This method applies to households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. Children who are identified as homeless, migrant or runaway and foster children under the responsibility of the state or court order can also receive free benefits without an application.
Direct Certification-Reduced status qualifies students to receive reduced-price school meals without an application. Children who receive Medicaid and meet income guidelines will be certified through the Florida Direct Certification program.
Community Eligibility Program qualifies all enrolled students within a school for meals at no charge. The school community is determined eligible by the number of direct certified students. Pinellas has 81 schools and programs that offer breakfast and lunch at no charge to all students
All students have access to breakfast, every school day, at no charge under the Universal Breakfast program. Reduced-price students will receive school meals at no charge.
Paid student lunch prices are $2.25 for elementary schools, $2.75 for secondary and charter schools.
Adult prices are $2.25 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch.
All foods served by the Food and Nutrition department meet the current USDA nutritional standards. These include:
• Breads/grains are at least 50% whole grain-rich. (Exception: biscuits, grits and tortillas).
• Fresh, frozen or canned fruits are offered at every meal.
• Juice is 100% fruit and limited to half of fruit offerings each week.
• A variety of fresh or frozen vegetables is offered every week, including starchy, dark green, red/orange and legumes.
• Milk is low fat or fat-free.
• Total calories per meal are limited to grade-level standards.
• Added sugar and fats are avoided in preparation.
• Saturated fats are less than 10% of total calories per food item.
• Only foods with zero trans fats are served.
• Foods of minimal nutritional value (sodas and candies) are not served.
USDA Smart Snack nutritional standards are in effect for all ala carte/snack foods sold to students by the Food and Nutrition Department.
Thanks to the Student Food Connection taste testing held in February, seven new student-selected foods have been added to the school menus, including Mandarin orange chicken and blueberry-lemon scones.
All PCS menus support the domestic agriculture industry, and all foods are purchased under the USDA Buy American requirement. Additionally, schools participate in the Harvest of the Month program with Florida Department of Agriculture, connecting the District to local farmers. Each month will feature a fresh fruit or vegetable currently in season.
PCS has debuted its new vegan menu, which was designed and tested by Food and Nutrition managers Katie Bradford, Palm Harbor University High School; AJ Mangas, Jacobson Technical High School; Shane James, Brooker Creek Elementary; and Nutrition Specialist Tammy Ayotte. The recipes were made available to all schools and use current school food ingredients.
A new “Waste No Food” program, featuring composting is being piloted at Dunedin Elementary and North Shore Elementary. Cafeteria food scraps will be collected and recycled by students into compost for the school gardens.
Another new change this year, serving lines at three elementary schools are 4-5 inches lower, so students can reach their own food.
Thanks to a grant from the Florida Dairy Council, seven high schools will offer MooBrew Stations, providing iced and hot flavored lattes before school and during meal times.
Partnering with the eCommerce program at Seminole High School, the Food and Nutrition Department is expanding the Wally’s Food Joint menu, designed and provided by local restaurants, to all lunch serving areas. Wally’s Food Joint is a student-led business focused on bringing local, popular foods to school while keeping students on campus during lunch.