TAMPA — The University of South Florida announced a $1 million partnership with Jabil Inc. Oct. 24 to launch the USF Jabil Innovation Institute.
The Institute will generate new collaborative efforts in innovative research, community engagement and talent development with the College of Engineering and Muma College of Business.
It is expected to bolster the university’s student success efforts by providing new experiential learning opportunities and skills needed to remain competitive in the job market.
Jabil will be leasing space at the Tampa Bay Technology Incubator in USF’s Research Park, where USF students and faculty will collaborate with Jabil teams, gaining real-life experience developing solutions to critical business and technology issues. Jabil will also be participating in USF innovation initiatives and leading programs for client companies at TBTI.
The partnership includes an $800,000 gift and $200,000 in research support given by Jabil to the USF Foundation.