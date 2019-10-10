SPC to host Engineering Technology Panel
CLEARWATER — Learn career success strategies and occupational insights from professional engineers and engineering technicians. St. Petersburg College will host an Engineering Technology Panel Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7-8 p.m., at the Clearwater Campus, Library, 2465 Drew St.
For more information, visit https://www.spcollege.edu/events/engineering-technology-panel.
SPC Clearwater to host Job Fair
CLEARWATER — St. Petersburg College Clearwater Campus will host a job fair Thursday, Oct. 17, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., in Ethics and Social Sciences Building, room 104, 2465 Drew St.
Attendees can meet with local employers and learn about new job and internship opportunities. Come dressed to impress with copies of your resume and prepared to meet with more than 25 employers.
Pinellas Technical College celebrates grand-reopening ceremony
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Schools and Pinellas Technical College’s Clearwater campus will host a grand-reopening ceremony Thursday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m.
Pinellas Technical College underwent an 18-month, $18.5 million renovation. Visitors will have a chance to tour the campus, meet staff, and celebrate alongside school board members and locally elected officials.
Opened in 1962, Pinellas Technical College is the first public technical training school in the state of Florida. Clearwater’s campus hosts more than 30 programs spread across the college's 42 acres. The renovation project was approved by the Pinellas County School Board in 2017, and includes multi-phase construction, including a facelift and repairs to 13 buildings.
Elisa Nelson Elementary School celebrates re-opening
PALM HARBOR — Pinellas County Schools recently celebrated the grand opening of Elisa Nelson Elementary School. The school reopened at the start of the 2019-20 school year and hosts the Center for Gifted Studies and Center for Literacy Innovation.
Vote for your favorite ‘Rock Star’
Three Pinellas County Schools’ employees are finalists for the Academy of Cleaning Excellence's Rock Star competition.
Pinellas Technical College head plant operator Jerry Workman, Osceola Fundamental High head plant operator Todd Belair and Cross Bayou Elementary plant operations specialist Nicole Martone have been selected as finalists for the Academy of Cleaning Excellence's Rock Star Custodian 2019 award.
Vote for your favorite Rock Star at https://academyofcleaning.com/vote-for-your-rock-star-2019/.
The Marcia P. Hoffman School of The Arts offers private lessons
CLEARWATER — The Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts at Ruth Eckerd Hall offers a variety of classes, workshops and private lessons to all ages, providing them with the opportunity to explore their talents, discover new friends and learn from professional arts instructors.
Enrollment is now open. For more information on private lessons, call 727-712-2706 or visit www.HoffmanSchooloftheArts.com. Tuition assistance is available.