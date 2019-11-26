Pinellas County school news — Nov. 26

Seminole Middle School student wins Geography Bee
SEMINOLE - Lauren Basara, an eighth-grader at Seminole Middle School won the first-ever Pinellas County Schools Geography Bee, which was open to all middle schools. More than 30 students from seven middle schools participated in the geography bee.
Basara will be taking a qualifying test for the state geography bee, which will be held in April.
Florida Art Education Association announces 2019 winners
Two Pinellas students won top awards in the Florida Art Education Association’s 2019 K-12 Student Art Assessment & Virtual Exhibition.
Charlotte Bayly of Clearwater High won the prestigious Best in Show for her color pencil artwork, "Desperation." Her teacher is Clayton Burkey.
Madison Cyr of Safety Harbor Middle School was the Middle School Winner for her oil pastel, titled "Steps & Tunes." Her teacher is Nicole Eiler.
Sargent Art sponsored prizes for the competition. The winner of the Best in Show will receive art supplies worth $500, and her teacher will receive classroom art supplies worth $1,500.
The middle school winner will receive supplies worth $100, and her teacher will receive classroom supplies worth $300.
Pinellas County had 94 artworks selected by Florida Art Education Association, which was the most statewide.
Teacher from Japan spends a month in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER — Haruko Takamizawa, a junior high teacher from Nagano, Japan, spent a month in Pinellas County as part of the city of Clearwater’s teacher exchange program.
During her time here, Takamizawa visited and made presentations at Countryside High, Safety Harbor Middle, Carwise Middle, Palm Harbor University High, Bay Point Elementary Magnet, James B. Sanderlin and Northeast High schools.
“At all the schools, the students and teachers were very nice,” Takamizawa said. “And the students have so many options and can decide on the type of education they want.”
Clearwater and Nagano, Japan have been Sister Cities since 1959 when Mayor Itaru Kurashima of Nagano came to the United States. He was searching for a city with similar economic and community needs and wished to develop new friendships, ideas and business partnerships.
The teacher exchange began in 1983 and currently, two Pinellas teachers spend one month in Nagano schools during the summer. A Nagano teacher is hosted here for one month each fall. The teacher and student exchanges have been the backbone of the Sister City program.
St. Petersburg College’s online accelerated session starts Dec. 16
Students at St. Petersburg College can now complete a course in just four weeks. SPC will offer a winter session from Dec. 16-Jan. 10 during which students can take accelerated courses online.
Students with financial aid can use their benefits to pay for the courses, which will count towards their spring term goals.
More than 15 accelerated classes will be offered online. This four-week session offers a convenient way to complete courses towards a degree or certificate program.
In addition to the winter session, SPC offers an express session (10 weeks) and weekend college during the spring and fall term.
For more information and to search for available classes, visit spcollege.edu.