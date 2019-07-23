North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will be hosting two summer socials that include collecting school supplies for area students.
Members will be helping the Pinellas Education Foundation “Stuff the Bus” by bringing school supplies to the “Do Not Have to Attend Pre-School Planning” lunch Monday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Capogna’s Dugout, 1653 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater.
All retired educators, administrators, support staff, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and friends of education are invited to attend. Please bring school supplies to donate.
Members are again asked to bring school supplies when they attend the “Do Not Have to Report to the First Day of School Breakfast” Monday, Aug. 12, 8 a.m.-11 a.m., at Tiffany’s, 35000 U.S. 19 N., Palm Harbor.
Members will be helping NPCREA “Stuff the Bus” for children attending Matte Williams Neighborhood Family Center by donating school supplies. For information, call Carole at 727-397-8047.