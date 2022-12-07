SEMINOLE — Over the last few years, schools across the nation have faced academic slides due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Seminole High School bucked the downward trend and increased its academic rating.
"We were one of only two schools that elevated their school grade last year," said Principal Jane Lucas. "We went to a B+ and by the end of this school year we will be an A school."
When she was named principal five years ago, Seminole High, which has around 2,000 students and more than 150 staff, was stalled as a C-rated school for a number of years.
Lucas, who was a teacher at Seminole High before prior to becoming its principal, said the turnaround began with the adoption of school's mantra — the "Warhawk Way" — in 2020.
"The Warhawk Way is to live your life with purpose, respect and grit," Lucas said. "Whether that is how we treat our campus, how we interact with one another or how we stay the course when the academic grind gets rough.
"What we began to see happen is that everyone has care and concern for one another," she continued. "The culture began to change is a really magical way."
But it was an increased focus on the emotional lives of students that was a turning point for the school.
Lucas said she wanted to discover what causes kids to not be successful in the classroom.
"I learned it was a trifecta of academic, social and emotional issues," she said.
To offset these issues, Lucas, whose doctoral work focused on innovative programs in education and their sustainability, implemented an advisory period for all students, set in smaller classrooms with teacher mentors and peer support.
"We are the only high school in the nation that has embedded within the school day an academic, social and emotional advisory period," Lucas said. "Every single student has time in a smaller class setting with a teacher/mentor, just so we can focus on mental health support and academic resources.
"We have a captive audience with every student in the school pushing the pause button to take a breath,” she continued, adding that there is no grade for the class. "The only requirement of the class is that you attend."
Lucas said the advisory period allows students to form relationships with teachers and their peers that they might not have otherwise. It's also an opportunity for teachers and administrators to learn of challenges students might be facing at home, whether that is homelessness, food insecurity or abuse.
"The data has proven that it (the advisory period) worked," she said. "We are able to know our students better, they are able to communicate their needs, it’s a smaller setting, and we’re finding that we don’t have anyone slip through the cracks. Those are the things that keep me awake at night – that we missed someone, or someone isn’t getting what they need."
Lucas said the advisory period was a heavy lift for teachers when it was first implemented but said it has paid off in dividends.
"This year, we are really hitting our groove," she said. "I think we’ve really arrived at a place of real symmetry between teacher leadership and student leadership and that’s been a sweet spot. Kids always listen harder when their peers are talking."