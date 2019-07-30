Verizon awards SPC with a $50,000 grant for student success

For the third year in a row, Verizon has awarded St. Petersburg College a $50,000 grant to continue the Verizon Scholarship for Student Success. The grant supports scholarships and programs for underserved students at SPC and in our community.
Some of the SPC special programs the grant supports are PITCH, Women on the Way, Summer Learning Academy, Keys to Manhood and the Summer Bridge Program. This grant has been a valuable tool for recruitment and retention of students. These programs, supported by the grant, often are the first step in changing the lives of some our most at-risk populations.
SPC Respiratory Care program receives national award
St. Petersburg College’s Respiratory Care Program received the Distinguished RRT Credentialing Success Award by the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care.
This recognition is a standard of professional achievement for registered respiratory therapists. With a focus on program effectiveness, CoARC views the RRT credential as a measure of a program’s success in inspiring its graduates to achieve their highest educational and professional aspirations.
SPC fall 2019 registration
Registration for the fall 2019 semester is open at St. Petersburg College. The fall term begins Monday, Aug. 19, and the fall express term starts Monday, Sept. 16.