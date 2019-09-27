Twenty-three PCS students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
Twenty-three Pinellas County Schools students have been named semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, which is conducted by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
The 23 students are among approximately 16,000 semifinalists, nationwide. The students will compete with other semifinalists for prestigious National Merit Scholarships worth about $31 million.
The nationwide pool of semifinalists makes up less than one percent of all high school students. The students attained semifinalist’s stature through the scores they attained on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
PCS celebrates partnership with Sandy Hook Promise during Start with Hello week
In 2018, Pinellas County Schools began training students on how to be supportive and empathetic to their classmates through the Sandy Hook Promise’s Start with Hello program.
This year the program continues and Pinellas County Schools is celebrating the importance of kindness in all schools during the week of Sept. 23. The program enables students to make a difference with their peers in a simple, fun, and impactful way by encouraging them to take small but powerful actions to promote connectedness and inclusion, and to identify and help others who are showing signs of social isolation.
Social isolation is the overwhelming feeling of being left out, lonely or invisible. Young people who feel this way may pull away from society, struggle with learning and social development, or choose to hurt themselves or others.
By participating in Start with Hello Week, students will help to bring attention to the growing epidemic of social isolation and empowering young people in their school or youth organization to create a culture of inclusion and connectedness.
For more information on Sandy Hook Promise’s Start with Hello program, visit https://www.sandyhookpromise.org/prevention_programs.
New program helps parents navigate special education services
The Parents Empowering Parents Program, or PEPP, trains parents familiar with special education services in the Pinellas County School District to provide information and resources to other parents who need help navigating ESE services.
PEPP volunteers will assist families 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Parents needing help navigating ESE services can call PEPP at 727-588-6500 or email PEPP@pcsb.org.
Pinellas County Schools hiring bus drivers
Pinellas County Schools is hiring bus drivers for the 2019-20 school year. Full and part time positions are available. To learn more about the application process, qualifications and benefits visit www.pcsb.org/busdrivers or call 727-547-7294.
Pinellas County Schools hiring nurses
Pinellas County Schools is looking for applicants to help keep students healthy and ready to learn. Applications are now being accepted for Licensed Practical Nurses. Licensed Practical Nurses perform nursing duties in school clinics and promote health and wellness in collaboration with the registered nurse. For more information, call School Health Services at 727-588-6320.
Pinellas County Schools plans application program events
The application period for magnet, fundamental and career programs for next school year is Jan. 8-17, 2020. Pinellas County Schools has nearly 80 programs focused on students’ interests, talents and learning styles.
At Choice Fairs, families will have a chance to meet with program representatives and learn about magnet, fundamental and career programs. Fairs will be held:
• Oct. 29: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Countryside High, 3000 SR 580, Clearwater
• Nov. 2: 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Pinellas Park High, 6305 118th Ave., Largo
• Nov. 4: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lakewood High, 1400 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg
Families will also have opportunities to visit schools and explore programs in more detail at Discovery Nights, which will be held Oct. 30-Dec. 20. Additional information will be posted at www.pcsb.org/choice. For more information, call the Student Assignment Office at 727-588-6210.
Homework Helpline available to Pinellas students
The Homework Helpline is a free service for all Pinellas County Schools students. The service is available 5-8 p.m., Monday-Friday. Students can get help with math, science, social studies and language arts. Students who need practice reading can also call the helpline and spend 10 minutes reading to an adult. Families can reach the Homework Helpline at 727-547-7223.
New online volunteer process makes registration easier
Pinellas County Schools’ Office of Strategic Partnerships has launched an online process for new volunteer registration. The new process replaces a paper registration system and allows those looking to volunteer to register online from their homes and streamline the registration process. Volunteers can register online at www.pcsb.org/volunteerregistration.
PCS and YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg announce plans to build community school
LARGO — Pinellas County Schools has announced plans to build a new middle school in collaboration with a YMCA facility on the former Riviera Middle School site in northeast St. Petersburg.
The School District submitted a joint development proposal to the Florida Department of Education, which was recently approved. The project will feature shared spaces, such as a gymnasium, cafeteria and makerspace.
The new school and YMCA facility will provide families in the northeast St. Petersburg area with more education, wellness and community outreach opportunities.
In the coming months, Pinellas County Schools and YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg will work to finalize the design and operational plans for the middle school and YMCA facility.