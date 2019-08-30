TARPON SPRINGS — St. Petersburg Collegiate High School has opened a second location at St. Petersburg College Tarpon Springs Campus, 600 E. Klosterman Road, Tarpon Springs. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled on Friday, Aug. 30, noon-1:30 p.m., at the Bilirakis Building at the SPC Tarpon Springs Campus.
SPCHS offer students in grades 10-12 the opportunity to simultaneously earn a high school diploma and an associate in arts degree. This immersive program allows students to flourish and mature in the college culture, which provides a unique, nurturing and powerful experience.
“The faculty, staff and I are extremely excited to bring this high school model to residents in north Pinellas,” SPCHS Tarpon Springs Principal Ian Call said. “Our students are enjoying the Tarpon Springs Campus, and are looking forward to taking advantage of all the educational opportunities offered by St. Petersburg College.”
This location will serve more than 150 students in the inaugural class and is expected to expand to 240 student by 2020-2021. Families in north Pinellas County will now have the convenience to access the accelerated program.
The existing Collegiate High School, which opened in 2004 and serves 233 students, has consistently been recognized as a high-performing, national ranked school. SPCHS has earned an “A” rating from the State of Florida since opening. Niche recently ranked the school as #1 in the 2020 Best Public High Schools in Tampa Area list.
In 2017, the school received the honorary National Blue Ribbon as an Exemplary High Performing School by the U.S. Secretary of Education. Newsweek named them the 55th best high school in America in 2016. Only one of 10 in Florida to make the list, SPCHS held the second ranking in the state.
In an effort to expand the number of high quality charter schools in Florida, SPC was awarded a two-year $550,000 grant from the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Independent Education and Parental Choice to assist with opening the second location.
For more information, visit spchs.spcollege.edu.