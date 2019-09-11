ST. PETERSBURG — Talented students who aspire to be musicians, actors, dancers or visual artists are often faced with socioeconomic disadvantages that prevent many from pursuing an artistic field.
St. Pete Arts Alliance's Funding Futures program is dedicated to helping students nurture their creative interests and develop their expressive talent by providing funding to eligible students and connecting them to local summer arts camps and now after school arts programs.
Since its launch in April 2017, SPAA has awarded over $25,000 for 47 students, ages 10-17, providing them access to dance, music, jazz, voice, theater, digital arts, photography, cinematic arts or visual arts, even point shoes for a young ballerina.
The Funding Futures Student Award program is designed to identify and encourage talented socioeconomic disadvantaged emerging artists in Pinellas County seeking St. Petersburg programs. Program is open to all talented artists regardless of ethnic, social or economic background, or ability/disability.
Funds may be used for Tuition for summer arts or after school arts programs; musical instruments rental, purchase or repair; equipment or supplies for a special artistic project; individual instruction or master class tuition.
For application information, email tracy@stpeteartsalliance.org.