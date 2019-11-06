PTC to host Apprenticeship Career Fair

CLEARWATER — Pinellas Technical College will host an inaugural Apprenticeship Career Fair as a part of the fifth annual National Apprenticeship Week on Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at 6100 154th Ave N. in Clearwater.
The Associated Independent Electrical Contractors of America and employers such as JN Electric of Tampa Bay and Erwin Electric will be on site setting up interviews and looking for new employees immediately.
The IEC apprenticeship program matches employees with member contractors to begin full time employment and the four-year apprenticeship program.
“The construction market in the Tampa Bay market is red hot right now. Hiring qualified, trained electricians is difficult to accomplish due to the low percentage unemployment rate in our area,” said Rick Anderson, director of Culture at JN Electric of Tampa Bay. “We are willing to train new applicants and we feel the IEC apprentice program is the best way to train new hires.”
Apprentices earn a full-time wage while working with their employer and go to school two nights a week on a full scholarship provided by IEC, their employer, PTC and St. Pete College.
At the completion of the four-year program, the apprentice graduates debt free, with a stable job history and a career in front of them. More than 95% of the IEC graduates pass the Journeyman Electricians exam at the end of the course and will be making upwards of $20 an hour.
In addition to the IEC Electrical Apprenticeship Program, Pinellas Technical College provides 11 different Apprenticeship Programs, with close to 1,000 student apprentices.
National Apprenticeship Week is a national celebration that offers leaders in business, labor, education, and other critical partners a chance to demonstrate their support for apprenticeships. Attendees will also have a chance to tour Pinellas Technical College in Clearwater, and explore different apprenticeship programs.
For more information, email Natasha Sherwood at ED@IECFWCC.org or Mariana Leslie at lesliema@pcsb.org.