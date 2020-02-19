Boca Ciega High earns female diversity award
GULFPORT —Boca Ciega High School has earned the first College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in AP Computer Science Principles.
Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded girls’ access to AP Computer Science courses. Out of 20,000 institutions that offer AP courses, 818 have earned the award. Boca Ciega High is one of only 639 to be recognized for achieving this important result in AP Computer Science Principles.
Schools receiving the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have either 50% or higher female representation in one of the two AP computer science courses or a percentage of the female computer science examinees meeting or exceeding that of the school’s female population. Only 490 schools earned the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for AP Computer Science Principles.
The AP Computer Science Principles course launch in 2016 was the largest in program history. AP Computer Science Principles has promoted the growth of AP computer science in high schools. AP computer science course participation increased 135% since 2016, broadening STEM career opportunities for more students. The number of female, rural, and underrepresented minority students taking AP computer science exams has more than doubled in that period.
School district expands new customer service tool
Pinellas County Schools wants to stay connected to families and community members. That’s why the district expanded its new customer service tool called Let’s Talk! allowing direct access to most district-based departments.
Questions, comments, concerns or compliments can be submitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To start a conversation, visit https://www.pcsb.org/ and click the "Contact Us" link.
The district is not using Let’s Talk! to address safety concerns. Any safety concern or emergency should be reported by calling 911 or submitting a tip to the Sandy Hook Promise Anonymous Reporting System, https://www.saysomething.net, or Fortify Florida, https://getfortifyfl.com.
SPC Seminole campus to host Keys to Manhood seminar
SEMINIOLE — Young men in Pinellas County will be gathering for the Keys to Manhood Seminar with 5000 Role Models Friday, Feb. 21, 8 a.m.-noon, at the SPC Seminole Campus, Conference Center, 9200 113th St.
The free seminar, presented by Transamerica, will allow young men to explore educational and career opportunities, and learn more about best practices and choices.
For more information, visit why.spc.edu/max/.
Car and truck show to benefit scholarship fund
ST. PETERSBURG — Cody’s Roadhouse, 4360 Park St. N. in St. Petersburg, is sponsoring a car and truck show Saturday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., to benefit the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship to SPC.
Pre-registration is $10 and $15 day of show, and no cost to come and look. The event will include music, trophies, and door prizes for entries. To register, email to okayz8@knology.net or text to 727-459-3688. Include name and make and model of car.
Community concert to highlight veterinary program
ST. PETERSBURG — SPC will host The Community Concert Band and Wind Symphony to highlight SPC”s veterinary technology program Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College.
Joël Vaïsse, principal trombonist of the Florida Orchestra, is featured as a guest soloist. Music includes several animal-themed works such as Noisy Wheels of Joy by Eric Whitacre, Old Ben’s Farm by Andrew Boysen and more.
For more information, email Nathan Muehl at muehl.nathan@spcollege.edu.
Students recognized for academic excellence
Several Pinellas County students received recognition for their good grades at their respective college or university for the fall 2019 semester.
Celeste Smith and Gavin Williamson both of Clearwater and Daphne Chen of Belleair Bluffs received faculty honors at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia. The award is given to undergraduate students with a 4.0 grade point average.
Reed McKinney of Palm Harbor was named to the president's list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia. To be eligible, degree-seeking students must earn a 4.0 GPA while taking a minimum of nine credit hours of academic credit.
Jennifer L Engel of Clearwater was named to the president’s list and Lauren E Haynes of Clearwater and Emily Akins of Largo were named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 4.0 GPA and to be eligible for the dean’s list, student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Manuel Cuadra of Largo and Alexandra Ghisson of Tarpon Springs made the dean’s list at Georgia Institute of Technology. Students must earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Gage Kyle Kelly of Seminole was named to the dean’s list at Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina. To quality, students must earn a 3.35 or high GPA while taking at least half of their course credit hours at the college’s main campus.
Hannah Shea of Clearwater and Kerrie Fine of Largo made the dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee. To be eligible, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Katherine Williamson of Palm Harbor earned a spot on the dean’s list at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia. Students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.5 while taking 12 or more semester hours.