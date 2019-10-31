Pinellas County School Board to consider medical marijuana policy

LARGO — The Pinellas County School Board voted unanimously Oct. 22 to set a public hearing on a proposed policy for use of medical marijuana by qualified students while on school campuses.
Jennifer Dull, director of Strategic Planning, said the hearing and second reading of the policy would most likely occur at the December meeting.
State law requires school boards to adopt a policy and procedure on the use of medical marijuana by qualified students. Pinellas County’s proposed policy defines a qualified student as someone on the state’s Medical Marijuana Use Registry with a valid qualified patient identification card.
Dull said staff had researched other policies proposed or voted on by other school districts while preparing the draft policy.
The proposed policy contains definitions, which include student, adult student, qualified student and primary caregiver or caregiver. It also defines medical marijuana use, permissible forms of the product, prohibited forms and ways it can be administered.
Per the policy, a caregiver would be required to administer the drug to a student under age 18 or an adult student with certain intellectual or developmental disabilities. Other adult students could self-administer if they follow the rules.
A caregiver must be a resident of Florida, age 21 or older and have a caregiver identification card issued from the state Department of Health.
No student can be in possession of medical marijuana on schools grounds except at the time the drug is administered with an exception for self-administering adults. Pinellas County Schools will designate the location where medical marijuana can be administered.
If the policy is approved, students would be able to use medical marijuana, low THC cannabis, cannabinoid products, such as oils, tinctures, edibles or lotions, as long as they can be administered and fully absorbed in a short period of time.
Products that are smoked or inhaled and patches would be prohibited.
No school staff or administrator would be allowed to administer, store, hold or transport medical marijuana in any form. The caregiver would be responsible to transport the product to the school each day. Administration of medical marijuana will not be allowed on school buses at any time.
A parent or guardian must make a request for permission to administer medical marijuana in writing at least two days in advance. The same rule would apply to adult students that want to self-administer the drug.
Students found in possession, use, under the influence of, or selling, attempting to sale or distributing medical marijuana would be in violation of the policy and could be disciplined, including suspension or expulsion.
School staff could choose to consult with law enforcement.
School districts are nervous about enacting medical marijuana policies because although the state has legalized medical marijuana, it is still illegal at the federal level.
Pinellas’ policy addresses this by stating that if the district’s federal funding is jeopardized by the policy, it would be suspended immediately and medical marijuana would no longer be allowed.
For more information and to read the proposed policy in its entirety, call Pinellas County Schools at 727-588-6000.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.