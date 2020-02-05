Pinellas County School news - Feb. 5

Six Pinellas Schools win National Merit Awards
Three Pinellas County schools have been honored as Schools of Excellence, and three schools have been honored as Schools of Distinction by Magnet Schools of America.
The Magnet School of Excellence Award is the top Merit Award category and is only awarded to a select group of magnet schools. The Magnet School of Distinction Award is the second highest award of recognition.
Schools of Excellence winners are:
• Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School at Seminole for its Commercial Arts, Construction Technologies, Electricity, Gaming/Simulation, Marine Mechanics, Nursing and Veterinary Assisting programs
• Gulfport Montessori Elementary School for its Montessori Academy
• Ridgecrest Elementary School for its Center for Gifted Studies
Schools of Distinction winners are:
• Douglas L. Jamerson, Jr. Elementary School for its Center for Mathematics and Engineering
• James B. Sanderlin K-8 IB World School for its International Baccalaureate program
• Perkins Elementary Center for the Arts and International Studies for its Arts and International Studies program
To receive a national Merit Award, schools must submit a detailed application to Magnet Schools of America. Schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.
All of the winning schools will be recognized at Magnet Schools of America’s 38th National Conference hosted by Clark County School District in Nevada, April 13-17.
Gibbs High School’s ‘Men’s Bathroom Choir’ video goes viral
ST. PETERSBURG — The “Men’s Bathroom Choir” started by students from the Pinellas County Center for the Arts at Gibbs High School has nearly 47,000 YouTube subscribers and the three videos posted so far have a combined 1.2 million views.
The students’ original song that was posted two months ago has had over 774,000 views. A fourth song was recorded this week.
The students write their own arrangements and record themselves performing in the men’s bathroom during lunchtime. The young men posted that they are trying to improve the image of high school bathrooms.
View the videos at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIb3qt6h79RJo6tDDDEwJmw.
SPC Midtown Center offers new program
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg College Midtown Center is offering a unique Express Session for students to take four classes, earning 12 credits in just 12 weeks, beginning Feb. 10.
The four classes, humanities, political science, speech communication and English composition, allow students to complete 12 hours of core requirements by attending classes for about four hours per day, Monday through Thursday, for the duration of the session.
For more information, email Takita Cuthbertson at cuthbertson.takita@spcollege.edu.
SPC and St. Petersburg extend collaboration to 2022
The city of St. Petersburg has awarded St. Petersburg College a $329,325 grant to provide focused educational and entrepreneurial training opportunities to African American male youth.
As part of the city’s Cohort of Champions initiative, the three-year grant will continue to support SPC’s PITCH program, which provides tuition assistance and mentoring for African American male youth to help them obtain workforce certificates and/or enroll in post-secondary programs. These efforts enable them to move towards economic mobility through higher wage jobs or continuing their education. Since 2017, more than 100 students have successfully completed the program.
Now entering its fourth year, the program aligns with SPC’s goal to increase success rates for minority males. SPC recently established a Student Success Taskforce focused on African American males which aims to close achievement gaps and accelerate overall academic achievement for this population.
The program also provides participants with opportunities for skill building, leadership-focused workshops and events, mentoring, tutoring, academic advising and wrap around services. Participants must be 18-24 years old, African American and be city of St. Petersburg residents. The program offers participants support in short-term training programs such as: fire academy, emergency medical technician, help desk specialist, cybersecurity, computer programming, audio technology, digital arts and media, laptop and mobile device repair, and clinical medical assistant.
For more information on eligibility and enrollment, email Ernest Gant, Acting Pitch coordinator, at gant.ernest@spcollege.edu.
More information on the city initiative can be found at www.stpete.org/MBSK.
Local students named to dean’s list
Several Pinellas County students earned a spot on the dean’s list for the fall semester, including the following.
Lydia Murtha of Safety Harbor, a musical theatre major, was named to the list at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. To be eligible students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Savannah Stona of Safety Harbor was on the list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange.
Angela Cuff of Seminole, a bioengineering major, was named to the list at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts. Students must carry at least four courses and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Jeffery Eide of Seminole, an economics major, made the list at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania. He is the son of Brian and Ann Eide. Students must have a GPA of 3.4-3.59.
Annie C. Muller of Largo, daughter of Jeffrey and Jennifer Muller, was named to the list at Colby College in Waterville, Maine. Students must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Elizabeth Phelps of Clearwater was named to the dean’s list for earning highest honors at University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. To be eligible for the highest honors list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Julia Elizabeth Peacock of Redington Shores, daughter of Catherine and Nicholas Peacock, made the list at The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. Students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.625.
Jessica Hayes of Clearwater and Lauren Marsh of Largo earned a spot on the list at the University of Delaware in Newark, Delaware. Students must be enrolled full time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Taylor Cook of Largo was named to the list at Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Local students win national awards at Junior Theater Festival
Students from Bay Area Performing Arts & Casting in St. Petersburg won national theater awards, while students from Tampa Bay Performing Arts Academy in Palm Harbor earned recognition at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta January 17-19 at The Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta.
The Junior Theater Festival Atlanta united 7,000 students and educators from 128 educational musical theater groups representing 31 states, as well as Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.
Bay Area Performing Arts & Casting won a Freddie G Excellence in Acting award and student Braylin Carvalho won a Freddie G Outstanding Performance by an Individual Performer award.
Eckerd College announces February calendar of events
ST. PETERSBURG — Eckerd College offers activities and programs as a service to the community. All events are held on the Eckerd College campus, 4200 54th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise stated.
For more information, email events@eckerd.edu, visit eckerd.edu/events or call 727-864-7979. To see all International Cinema Series at Eckerd College offerings, visit eckerd.edu/international-cinema.
VoLo Foundation’s competition open to graduate-level students
JUPITER — VoLo Foundation, a non-profit organization with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, has opened the registration period for its VoLo VISTA Award competition.
The VISTA Award is VoLo Foundation’s award recognition for graduate-level students who display exemplary leadership, along with Vision, Innovation, Sustainability, Technology and Adaptation in climate solutions within the state of Florida.
All project proposals must be received by March 31, 2020. To access the VoLo VISTA Award application, visit www.volofoundation.org/climate-correction/.
The competition is open to graduate-level students who are enrolled full-time with a Florida-based university, or college. Projects can be submitted by individuals, teams, or individual innovators with faculty advisors.
Finalists will be invited to present their ideas at the third annual Climate Correction Conference, which will take place May 1-2, 2020 in Orlando, where audience members will assist VoLo’s Founders in selecting the project that best drives positive change in climate solutions.
The university or college affiliated with the winning entry will receive a $10,000 gift donation from VoLo Foundation to further advance the project’s efforts.