CLEARWATER — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will meet Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Clearwater Country Club, 525 N. Betty Lane, Clearwater. Meetings begin at 11 a.m. and include socializing, programs and lunch.
Guest speaker will be Michelle Roberge, volunteer coordinator for Pinellas County Schools. She manages more than 35,000 active volunteer hours each year and is an advocate for children and families.
The next two speakers are actively engaged in keeping high schools safe: Luke C. Williams, chief of Pinellas County Schools Police, and Major Cheryl Johnson, Pinellas County Schools Police Department.
The association welcomes all retired educators, including administrators, support staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and friends of education, from all states, pre-K through college, to its meetings, which take place on the second Tuesday of the month. No meeting is scheduled in October. The next meeting will be Nov. 12.
For more information, call Carole at 727-397-8047.