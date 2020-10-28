LARGO — Pinellas County Schools has announced the district will provide free meals and snacks for all children in the county — whether enrolled in school or not.
The program will allow parents and caregivers of children and teenagers 18 years and younger to pick up seven days’ worth of meals, which will include breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack and dinner, beginning Thursday, Oct. 29. Meals will be distributed at 30 schools within the district each Thursday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Children are not required to be enrolled in Pinellas County Schools and no ID will be requested.
Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Friday meal distributions for students enrolled in MyPCS Online have been discontinued.
The following schools will serve as distribution points for meal pickup: Belleair Elementary, Cypress Woods Elementary, Eisenhower Elementary, Garrison Jones Elementary, High Point Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, Sandy Lane Elementary, Skyview Elementary, Azalea Middle, Bay Point Middle, Carwise Middle, Dunedin Middle, Fitzgerald Middle, Hopkins Middle, Largo Middle, Lealman Innovation Academy, Maderia Fundamental Middle, Meadowlawn Middle, Oak Grove Middle, Osceola Middle, Palm Harbor Middle, Pinellas Park Middle, Safety Harbor Middle, Seminole Middle, Tarpon Springs Middle, Thurgood Marshall Middle, Tyrone Middle, Boca Ciega High, Countryside High and Hollins High.
Parents can pick up meals from any of the district sites, no matter the age of the child.
The district’s food and nutrition department will participate in the USDA’s free school meal program through the end of the school year.
COVID-19 cases
From Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the district, including 33 students and 18 employees.
Nine new cases were reported Oct. 19 with one employee testing positive at Dunedin High and one student each at Belleair Elementary, St. Petersburg High, Gibbs High, Tarpon Springs High, Clearwater High, Bauder Elementary, Sexton Elementary and Plato Academy Clearwater Charter School.
On Oct. 20, eight new cases were reported, including two students at Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg and one at Seminole High, as well as one employee each at Orange Grove Elementary, Azalea Elementary, Gulfport Elementary, Lakewood High and Seminole High.
Twelve district facilities reported positive COVID-19 cases Oct. 21, with one student each at Sexton Elementary, Clearwater Fundamental, Richard Jacobsen Technical High School, Pasadena Fundamental Elementary, East Lake High, Bear Creek Elementary, Seminole High, Pinellas Academy of Math and Science Charter School and Plato Academy St. Pete Charter School. Two employees reported positive test results in the Administration Building and two at Bear Creek Elementary, as well as one staff member each at Largo Middle, Pasadena Fundamental Elementary and Seventy-Fourth Street Elementary.
On Oct. 22, one student each at Northeast High, Madeira Beach Fundamental, Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg, Largo High, Seminole High, Hollins High, Oak Grove Middle, Palm Harbor High and Brooker Creek Elementary, as well as two students at Plato Academy Tarpon Springs Charter School, reported positive. Three staff members reported having the coronavirus, including one each at Northeast High, Ridgecrest Elementary and Plato Academy Seminole Charter School.
Oct. 23 saw the fewest positive cases of the week, with only five cases, which included two students at Countryside High and one student at Osceola Middle, as well as two staff members at Seminole Elementary.
Since Aug. 24, 52 schools or district facilities have students or employees who have tested positive. They include:
• Administration Building
• Azalea Elementary School
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Belleair Elementary School
• Bauder Elementary School
• Baypointe Middle School
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Blanton Elementary School
• Boca Ciega High School
• Calvin Hunsinger
• Carwise Middle School
• Clearwater Adult Education Center
• Clearwater Fundamental Middle School
• Clearwater High School
• Clearwater Intermediate School
• Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
• Countryside High School
• Cross Bayou Elementary School
• Curlew Creek Elementary School
• Cypress Woods Elementary School
• Discovery Academy of Science Charter Schools
• Douglas Jamerson Elementary School
• Dunedin Highland Middle School
• Dunedin High School
• East Lake High School
• Eisenhower Elementary School
• Elisa Nelson Elementary School
• Frontier Elementary School
• Fuguitt Elementary School
• Forest Lakes
• Garrison-Jones Elementary School
• Gibbs High School
• Gulfport Elementary School
• High Point Elementary School
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• James B. Sanderlin
• Hollins High School
• King’s Highway Elementary School
• Lake St. George Elementary School
• Lakewood High School
• Largo Middle School
• Largo High School
• Leila Davis Elementary School
• Lynch Elementary School
• Madeira Beach Fundamental School
• Maximo Elementary School
• McMullen Booth Elementary School
• Meadowlawn Middle School
• Mildred Helms Elementary School
• Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School
• Mount Vernon Elementary School
• MycroSchool Charter School
• North Shore Elementary School
• Northwest Elementary School
• Northeast High School
• Oak Grove Middle School
• Oakhurst Elementary School
• Orange Grove Elementary School
• Oldsmar Elementary School
• Osceola Fundamental High School
• Osceola Middle School
• Ozona Elementary School
• Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School
• Palm Harbor Elementary School
• Palm Harbor University High School
• Pinellas Academy of Math and Science
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Pinellas Park High School
• Pinellas Primary Academy Charter School
• Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg
• Plato Academy Clearwater Charter School
• Plato Academy Palm Harbor Charter School
• Plato Academy Seminole Charter School
• Plato Academy St. Petersburg Charter School
• Ponce De Leon Elementary School
• Richard O. Jacobsen Technical High School
• Safety Harbor Elementary School
• Safety Harbor Middle School
• San Jose Elementary School
• Seminole Elementary School
• Seminole Middle School
• Sexton Elementary School
• Seventy-Fourth Street Elementary School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• St. Petersburg High School
• St. Petersburg Collegiate Charter High School
• Sutherland Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs High School
• Tarpon Springs Middle School
• Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Walsingham Elementary School
• Walter Pownall Service Center
• Westgate Elementary School