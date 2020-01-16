GULFPORT — Stetson University College of Law, as part of the annual Wills for Warriors Initiative, will again partner with the Community Law Program in Pinellas County and the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation to prepare free simple wills and advance directives for low income veterans and their spouses aged 60 or older.
The event will take place on Stetson Law’s campus in mid-February. Walk-in appointments are not available. Veterans or their spouses must schedule individual appointments in advance by calling 727-562-7577 by Feb. 4.
The Wills for Warriors program is designed to assist veterans and their spouses aged 60 or older who have low incomes and limited assets. Individuals who own real estate outside the state of Florida are not eligible to participate.
Stetson students and volunteer attorneys from the Community Law Program will assist Stetson Law’s Center for Excellence in Elder Law with this program. The Center for Excellence in Elder Law was established to meet the increasing need for legal education and research in the field of law and aging.
The Center provides legal education to law students, attorneys, and judges in the field of elder and special needs law and produces scholarly research and writing on issues impacting those who are older and/or have special needs.