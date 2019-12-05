Eckerd College announces election of fifth president

ST. PETERSBURG —The Eckerd College Board of Trustees voted unanimously Nov. 9 to elect Damian J. Fernandez, Ph.D., as the fifth president of the national liberal arts institution. He will assume office on July 1, 2020.
At a gathering of Eckerd College faculty, staff and students on campus Nov. 18, John G. Finneran Jr., board chair, announced the appointment.
“Dr. Fernandez has an accomplished history of higher education leadership characterized by academic collaboration, student-centered initiatives, financial acumen and servant leadership,” Finneran said. “Dr. Fernandez’s career reflects genuine interest in values-based education and innovative high-impact learning within the context of a liberal arts and sciences educational experience.”
Fernandez, 62, a Cuban immigrant who grew up in Puerto Rico, joins the Eckerd community with more than 30 years of higher education experience in the classroom and administration. As chancellor of The Pennsylvania State University–Abington College since 2016, Fernandez was instrumental in crafting the school’s strategic plan, expanding the faculty, launching three new degree programs and opening the school’s first residence hall.
Fernandez also served as chief executive officer and head of school for New York’s prestigious Ethical Culture Fieldston School, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at The State University of New York–Purchase College, and vice provost at Florida International University in Miami.
Early in his career, he taught at Phillips Academy (Andover, Massachusetts), served as assistant dean at St. Thomas University (Miami) and was an assistant professor at Colorado College (Colorado Springs). He comes to Eckerd as a proven academic administrator and scholar of Cuban politics and international relations.
Fernandez holds a Ph.D. in International Relations from the University of Miami, a Master of Arts in Latin American Studies from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations with a minor in Latin American Studies from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University.