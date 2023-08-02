Estée Salinas, 16, is the child of two nurses and has always been drawn to the medical field, considering becoming a veterinarian or maybe a doctor — but she also loves to tinker.
Since her youngest years, she would take things apart to see how they worked, then try to put them back together.
“Once, my brother and I got under the hood of my dad’s truck,” Salinas said. “We wanted to see how everything was connected, and one day we disconnected all the wires. My dad caught us, and watched us as we put it back together, and we actually did it.”
Estée’s desire to help people and her love of working on things will come together this fall, as she enters St. Petersburg Collegiate High School’s new Biomedical Engineering Technology Academy. The new program is housed at St. Petersburg College’s Tarpon Springs Campus. She and other BMET Academy students can complete an associate’s degree in Biomedical Engineering Technology while simultaneously earning their high school diploma – completely free of charge.
Funded by A Future Florida Critical Workforce Needs Grant, the degree trains students to meet the growing need for biomedical equipment repairers, who maintain the sophisticated medical devices that patients’ lives depend on. The BMET Academy will help build a pipeline of personnel who will work within diverse settings, including health care, industry, research and educational institutions.
Graduates of the academy will be prepared for careers in a hot job market, with an average salary over $45,000 in the Tampa Bay area and more than $57,000 in other areas of the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
“It’s called ‘critical needs’ for a reason, and these are good-paying jobs,” said Dr. Jackie Skryd, vice president of Workforce Development & Corporate Partnerships at SPC. “Our medical device field is upwards of $45,000 with just a certification, and if they get a four-year degree and some experience, it’s double that.”
The associate’s degree includes three optional certificates, depending on the student’s focus, and transfers to SPC's bachelor's degree in Technology Development and Management or a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Engineering Technology Management at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis.
Estée said she is looking forward to studying BMET and preparing for a rewarding career.
“I can actually help people by making sure that their medical equipment is working properly,” Salinas said. “I’m excited to learn more about the field.”