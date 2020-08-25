Whether it was in a traditional classroom or a virtual one, Pinellas County students headed back to school on Monday.
The day started early, with normal first-day hiccups — nervous newbies, technical glitches and long lines during drop-off and pickup.
By the end of the day, district officials announced that three students and three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released late Monday evening, public information officer Isabel Mascarenas announced the positive cases after the Florida Department of Health notified the district.
According to Mascarenas in a press release Tuesday evening, two students are in quarantine following positive test results, one from Northeast High School and the other from Pinellas Park Elementary School.
One student at Shore Acres Elementary School, one employee at Carwise Middle School, along with two staff members at Walter Pownall Service Center have tested positive but are not under quarantine orders because they were self-isolating prior to school starting, Mascarenas said.
Monday night, Sara O’Toole, managing officer for the district’s health services, stressed in a district robocall the importance of children staying home if they are awaiting test results or have recently tested positive.
“Please remember — if anyone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, no members of your household should come to school until you have received direction from the Department of Health or the school district,” O’Toole said.
“And, if your student has been tested for COVID-19, but is awaiting test results, your student and all other members of the household must not come to school until they receive a negative test result,” she continued.
Mascarenas told Tampa Bay Newspapers Tuesday morning that FDH has taken the lead on contact tracing, with assistance from the schools.
“Anyone who needs to quarantine (if anyone) has been notified,” she said.
As of Monday, the district has 103,941 students enrolled (this number does not include charter schools), with 62,178 (59.8%) enrolled in the traditional learning option; 39,228 (37.7%) enrolled in MyPCS Online; and 2,535 (2.5%) enrolled in Pinellas Virtual School.
Seminole parent Ali Bean, who elected to send her children — a pre-kindergartener enrolled at Temple Bethel and a fourth-grader at Orange Grove Elementary — to the traditional classroom said she is worried for them, but feels she had no choice.
“We didn’t have an option. Both my husband and I work full-time and we are not able to be at home with our children,” Bean said. “I think it’s a lose/lose situation. Keeping kids at home doesn’t let parents work and sending kids to school in an environment where they can’t guarantee their safety is scary.”
Jennifer Reihing-Nunez has chosen to enroll her two boys — a kindergartener at Pinellas Primary and a sixth-grader at Pinellas Preparatory Academy — in MyPCS Online, but said the choice comes with a financial burden.
“We’re grateful that our employers are allowing us to take one day off per week and they (the children) will be going to virtual camp at Taekwondo,” she said. “This will be so expensive — $240 a week for just three days a week. I’m hoping things will be better in nine weeks.”
Laura Pritchett, whose kindergartner is enrolled in MyPCS at Starkey Elementary, said she wants her daughter to return to the classroom, but no quite yet.
“Our family is excited to get back to school and learning,” Pritchett said. “We chose the MyPCS option for a few reasons. We have the flexibility in our careers to work from home and adjust our hours.
“Additionally, with the continued uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus we thought it best to keep our daughter home,” she continued.
Carwise Middle School Visual Art teacher Lori Manning said she is happy to be returning to the classroom.
“I chose to return because I teach art and it’s not the same when I can’t work with my students face-to-face,” she said. “First day went fairly smoothly. Students seemed very happy to be back with fellow classmates and friends again after a long hiatus.”
Manning said she thinks the district has done a good job in preparing for the start of school.
“Procedures were well thought-out to keep students socially distanced and safe,” she said. “However, children will be children, as you know.”
Manning is one of a number of teachers this year having to teach simultaneously — meaning both in the classroom and on the virtual platform.
“It’s not the most effective way to teach in my opinion,” Manning said. “Students are joining the meetings late after I’ve already began screen-sharing or talking and don’t always notice they are waiting in the “lobby” to get into the meeting.
“In addition, the students in class are losing out on class time due to teachers trying to deal with virtual issues,” she added.
Manning’s school is among one of five where a student or employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. She said she feels OK with the district’s response.
“We had a staff meeting regarding it this morning,” she said. “The person has not been here since prior to the start of school.”