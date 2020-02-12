Largo High Environmental Club starts school garden
LARGO — The City of Largo Recreation Parks and Arts Department recently delivered a truckload of soil to Largo High School to help support the Environmental Club’s efforts to start a school garden.
The project’s organizer Elena Villamagna and her classmates were very excited and thankful to be receiving the soil donation from Parks staff member Steve Burke.
The garden will receive more help from the community, including starting plants provided courtesy of Wilcox Nursery, and the school’s auto shop donated used tires which the students have decorated as planters.
The soil donation to the Environmental Club is part of the city's efforts to engage with the community to build a more sustainable and resilient Largo for generations. To learn more about the cities sustainability efforts visit OurFutureLargo.com or email Sustainability@Largo.com.
ESE parents encouraged to take survey
It’s time for the Florida Department of Education’s annual Exceptional Education Parent Survey. The survey is used to determine how well schools are promoting their involvement in their children’s education. Feedback helps the state and the school district improve educational services for children with special needs and their families.
The survey is confidential, but Pinellas County Schools receives overall results and makes changes based on parent feedback.
The district has created a helpline to assist families with navigating special education services and started hosting ESE Advisory Committee meetings at sites throughout the county to give more families opportunities to participate.
Parents can take the survey at www.esesurvey.com or complete a paper survey distributed by their child’s school. The survey closes May 31. If you have questions or need a paper survey, call Tracy McMannus at 727-588-6062 or email MCMANNUST@pcsb.org.
Open enrollment underway for Florida Prepaid College Plan
The open enrollment period for the Florida Prepaid College Plan is underway. The Florida Prepaid College Plan allows families to lock in college plan prices and prepay the future cost of college tuition and fees. When students are ready for college, the plan pays costs covered under the plan at Florida colleges or universities.
Use the promo the code PIN1920 to save $50 off the application fee through Feb. 29. Learn more and apply at the Florida Prepaid website. The enrollment period will close April 30.
Student artwork picked for exhibit
DUNEDIN — Artwork from nearly 90 Pinellas County students was picked for a new exhibition on display through March 6 at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd.
The 2-D and 3-D artwork is part of the New Perspectives High School Exhibition, a unique show designed for students enrolled in Level 1 high school visual art courses to recognize their growing visual arts skills.
Students head to D.C. after winning a regional competition
ST. PETERSBURG — Students from James B. Sanderlin IB World School recently won the regional competition of the 2020 Regional Future City Competition. Twenty-four teams represented multiple school districts from the Tampa Bay area.
The Sanderlin team will now travel to Washington, D.C. Feb. 15-19 to compete in the national competition.
Future City is an engineering competition that poses a question to sixth, seventh and eighth-graders: how can you make the world a better place? The students then imagine, research, design and build cities of the future that showcase their solution to a citywide sustainability issue.
Past topics include stormwater management, urban agriculture, public spaces, and green energy. This year’s topic is Clean Water: Tap into Tomorrow.
Participates must complete five deliverables: a virtual city design (using SimCity); a 1,500-word city essay; a scale model; a project plan, and a presentation to judges at Regional Competitions in January.
Future City is a flexible, cross-curricular educational program that gives students an opportunity to do the things that engineers do—identify problems; brainstorm ideas; design solutions; test, retest and build, and share their results. This process is called the engineering design process. With this at its center, Future City is an engaging way to build students’ 21st-century skills.
Pinellas Park PD receives state’s Crossing Guard Program of the Year award
PINELLAS PARK — The Pinellas Park Police Department received the state’s Crossing Guard Program of the Year award during a ceremony on Feb. 7 — National Crossing Guard Appreciation Day.
The program is managed by the personnel within the police department and consists of 34 crossing guards covering 88 posts daily.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office also held its annual School Crossing Guard Program Appreciation Day. Sixty-eight crossing guards received certificates for accomplishments, such as length of service and perfect attendance. In addition, three crossing guards nominated as state Crossing Guard of the Year were honored as well as four crossing guards that participated in the Early Learning Coalition’s Officer Friendly Book Club.
PCSO’s crossing guard program currently has 144 crossing guards and 16 region coordinators covering 190 school crossing posts in the unincorporated areas of the county, as well as in the contract cities of Dunedin, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, Seminole, St. Pete Beach and Madeira Beach.
Daughters of Italy accepting scholarship applications
CLEARWATER — Applications for a $1,000 scholarship are available through the Daughters of Italy Lodge #2825, the Clearwater chapter of the Order Sons of Italy in America.
Applicants must be a Florida resident and of Italian descent. In addition to high school graduates, returning students as well as continuing students of higher education are also eligible to apply.
To receive an application or for further information, call Desiree Gagliardotto, Daughters of Italy Lodge #2825 scholarship chairperson, at 727-366-0029, or email at desiree.gagliardotto@gmail.com.
The deadline for sending in completed applications with supporting documents is March 31.
Supervisors of Elections Association offering scholarships
The Florida Supervisors of Elections, comprised of the state’s county supervisors, will award $1,200 scholarships to three qualified students in 2020.
College students majoring in political science, public administration, business administration, journalism or mass communications; enrolled as a junior or senior at an accredited Florida college or university; and registered to vote are eligible to apply.
“This is a great opportunity for eligible college students and I hope that we receive many applications,” said Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Deborah Clark.
The scholarship application and complete list of scholarship guidelines, which includes requirements for letters of recommendation and financial information, are available for download at www.VotePinellas.com/Scholarships.
Scholarship applications must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, and should be submitted in the county in which the student is registered to vote.
Students who are registered Pinellas County voters should return completed applications to any of the three Elections Offices: 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater; 13001 Starkey Road., Largo; or 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
For additional information or to receive an application by mail, please call the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office at 727-464-VOTE (8683) or email VoterEd@VotePinellas.com.
More local students make dean’s list
Several more Pinellas County students have been named to the dean’s list at their colleges and universities for the fall semester.
Megan Russell of Belleair and Amy Radwan of Seminole made the list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Gabriela Szostak of Oldsmar earned a spot on the list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. Students at Wheaton College must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Alexis Holland of Largo, Cameron Wiebe of Oldsmar, Mary Raymond of Palm Harbor, Benjamin Hewitt of Safety Harbor and Carly Spoerl of Tarpon Springs were recognized for their academic excellence at Samford University in Homewood, Alabama. Students must earn a 3.5 GPA while attempting at least 12 credit hours.
Robin-Sailor Zander of Clearwater made the list at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts. Students must earn a GPA of 3.7 or higher.