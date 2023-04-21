TAMPA — The University of South Florida has received a gift of more than $1 million from the USF Federal Credit Union. The contribution is a combination of scholarship endowments and title sponsorships of signature events.
Part of the gift includes the establishment of four endowments to provide scholarships for students in the Latino Scholarship Program, Black Leadership Network and College of Nursing, as well as a first-of-its-kind scholarship for student veterans. In addition, USF FCU has committed to serve as title or presenting sponsor of 10 of USF’s signature events.
The Sarasota-Manatee campus’s Brunch on the Bay and the Alumni Association’s Green and Gold Gala and Fast 56 Awards are among the signature events USF FCU will be sponsoring.