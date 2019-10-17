Students receive TEEN CERT equipment bags in first-year program

PINELLAS PARK — Students from Pinellas Park High School’s First Responders Academy recently received their TEEN CERT Equipment bags.
The TEEN CERT student program, which is sponsored by the city of Seminole CERT, is in its first year of existence. CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team.
Operating as a learning component of the First Responder Academy, students learn about search and rescue; first aid skills; disaster preparedness; and emergency incident command. The students also serve at school functions as a safety presence helping with first aid and other non-hazardous assistance alongside their adult teachers.
Students that graduate the PPHS First Responder Academy seek careers in law enforcement the fire service and the military.
The TEEN CERT bags were donated by Volunteer Florida and include a high visibility vest, hardhat, gloves and other personal protective equipment to enable them to help others.
Dale Koning a retired Seminole firefighter and instructor at PPHS is the program’s teacher sponsor. Koning is also a member of the city of Seminole’s CERT program.