LARGO — When Nancy Velardi met with Pinellas County School officials last week, she hoped an agreement about the controversial practice of simultaneous teaching could be reached.
She left disappointed.
“We did not see eye-to-eye,” said Velardi, who is president of the Pinellas Classroom Teachers Association.
The use of a simultaneous teaching platform, which requires some teachers to teach both in the classroom and in a virtual classroom — at the same time — has come under fire by teachers, parents and union officials since school began.
Some Pinellas teachers have spoken out against the practice — sometimes passionately — while district officials have said some teachers are doing an amazing job with the new platform.
Velardi said the gap between what she hears from teachers and what the district says about the practice is widening every day.
“There was definitely no meeting of the minds,” she said.
Velardi said she presented the district with a survey the union performed, seeking teacher input about simultaneous teaching, which she said the district dismissed. When she suggested the district complete its own survey, officials declined.
“They don’t believe our data, but they don’t want to do their own,” she said.
During focus groups the district hosted Sept. 17, only 15 of the 51 teachers invited attended. Velardi, who attended the group meetings, said those teachers who did attend told administrators that they, at best, tolerated the practice.
Velardi said that after last week, she is even more discouraged.
“We’re giving our children a very lousy education,” she said.
Tampa Bay Newspapers reached out to district officials, who had not responded by press time.
Reaction from parents and teachers
During a meeting of the Pinellas County School Board on Sept. 8, district officials discussed the use of simultaneous teaching.
Kevin Hendrick, Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, told the board the district has worked hard to provide support for teachers faced with simultaneous teaching, including resources such as continued training on the Canvas platform and additional equipment, including a second computer or laptop screen, document cameras, head sets and voice amplifiers.
“All the teachers know where the resources are and how to access them,” Hendrick said. “Not every teacher wants every one of these. It’s not like you need these things, but for some teachers they can help.”
He also attributed some of the teacher’s frustrations to their “perfectionism.”“It’s the perfectionism and the ‘I want this to be exactly the way it should be and I’m frustrated I can’t get it there yet,’” he said.
A number of Pinellas parents and teachers were unconvinced by the district’s efforts to help teachers and parents.
“I understand and appreciate that a lot of people have put in a lot of hard work and energy and effort to make Canvas work,” said parent Katie Meisner. “But time and energy and effort do not equal results.
“Canvas is failing my first-grader,” she said.
Meisner told board members that her son is required to sign into multiple platforms using passwords and codes throughout the day.
“In his writing class, he has been expected to write six stories thus far this year,” she said. “Today, he was asked to pick his favorite of those stories and edit it.
“It’s not that the standards are not being addressed, or that the standard is too high, it is that a child who had 75 percent of kindergarten can’t read the question,” she continued. “You can’t possibly assess if he knows what a magnifying glass is used for, because he can’t read the word ‘magnify.’”
Technology teacher Ginger Brengle said she often helps teachers who have been reduced to tears on a daily basis.
“As a tech coordinator at a high school, I had the honor of visiting classrooms all day long, assisting with technology whenever possible,” she said “The last 11 days, I have been a witness to the reality behind this simultaneous teaching. I’ve lost count, but I tried, and lost count at 1400 … of the emails and calls I have taken since August 24. That’s from parents, teachers, students with technology issues.
“Every single day, I’ve had at least one faculty member in my office in tears,” Brengle continued.Teacher Nina Shand, who has taught for two years in the district, passionately voiced her concerns.
“I have coworkers who I am representing today,” she said. “They don’t have the time to sit for three and a half hours while everyone pats themselves on the back about what a good job they’ve been doing. Safety might be our main priority here, but this surgical removal of students instead of an entire classroom to quarantine is a joke. We are all touching the same doorknobs as we enter classrooms.
“If I had to learn in this environment, I would have failed,” Brengle continued. “My teachers have been my guiding lights throughout my entire life and all I’ve ever wanted to do is teach. I love my job. I love my students. But it is a struggle for me to get up and go to work every single day.” COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 update
With the first month of school having passed, nearly 100 Pinellas County Schools students and staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
From Sept. 10 to Sept. 22, 43 cases were reported. Of that number, 30 students and 13 district employees tested positive.
That brings the total number of students diagnosed with COVID-19 to 56 and teachers with positive test results to 39.
The total number of positive cases in the district is 95.
Students in 81 classrooms, 33 partial classrooms, four small groups, and passengers on six buses have been quarantined since the start of school.
Since Aug. 24, 53 schools or district facilities have students or employees who have tested positive. They include:
• Administration Building
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Bauder Elementary School
• Baypointe Middle School
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Blanton Elementary School
• Boca Ciega High School
• Calvin Hunsinger
• Carwise Middle School
• Clearwater Fundamental Middle School
• Clearwater High School
• Clearwater Intermediate School
• Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
• Countryside High School
• Curlew Creek Elementary School
• Douglas Jamerson Elementary School
• East Lake High School
• Eisenhower Elementary School
• Frontier Elementary School
• Fuguitt Elementary School
• Garrison-Jones Elementary School
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• James B. Sanderlin
• Hollins High School
• King’s Highway Elementary School
• Lakewood High School
• Largo High School
• Madeira Beach Fundamental School
• McMullen Booth Elementary School
• Maximo Elementary School
• North Shore Elementary School
• Northwest Elementary School
• Northeast High School
• Oldsmar Elementary School
• Osceola Fundamental High School
• Osceola Middle School
• Ozona Elementary School
• Palm Harbor Elementary School
• Palm Harbor University High School
• Pinellas Academy of Math and Science
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Pinellas Park High School
• Richard O. Jacobsen Technical High School
• Safety Harbor Elementary School
• Seminole Middle School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• St. Petersburg High School
• St. Petersburg Collegiate
• Sutherland Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs High School
• Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Walsingham Elementary School
• Walter Pownall Service Center
• Westgate Elementary School