ST. PETERSBURG — Admiral Farragut Academy dedicated its new multipurpose performing arts facility, DeSeta Hall, on Oct. 18.
"This multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art multiuse facility is one more piece in the master plan to enhance the 40-acre campus,” said Christian Wagner, chair of Farragaut’s Board of Directors.
DeSeta Hall, 501 Park St. N., is named after Farragut alumnus Ed DeSeta ‘67 and his family for their generous giving to the school. The dedication for the new 500-seat home of Farragut’s creative and performing arts follows a successful three-year, $4.3 million capital campaign.
In addition to enhancing Farragut student life, the facility is open to the community for weddings and other events. The public is invited to the Off-Broadway play Batboy: A Yankee Miracle on Saturday, Nov. 16.
For more information, call Chief Development Officer Tony Sloan at 727-343-3678 or email tsloan@farragut.org.