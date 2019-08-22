TARPON SPRINGS — Leepa-Rattner Museum of Art at St. Petersburg College will host Silent Disco Friday, Aug. 23, 8-11 p.m., at the museum, 600E Klosterman Road., Tarpon Springs.
Silent Discos (aka “Silent Parties”), which have become popular at major music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Coachella, require dancers to wear wireless headphones that pick up the music instead of a speaker system.
Attendees can choose from three DJ stations at the switch of a button. Listeners will only hear the music being played on their selected station for a personalized experience.
This is a fundraising event to support school tours and education opportunities at the LRMA.
For more information, visit https://www.leeparattner.org/event/silent-disco/?instance_id=911