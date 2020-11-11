Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. High 77F. Winds E at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy. Rain, heavy at times in the evening. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.