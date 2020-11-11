PINELLAS COUNTY — As Tropical Storm Eta inches its way closer to Pinellas County, local school officials have decided to dismiss students early today and to cancel all classes through Thursday night.
With the county under both a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning, PCS announced early dismissal times today. High schools will dismiss at 10 a.m., elementary schools at 11 a.m. and middle schools at noon.
PCS transportation officials will monitor weather conditions to ensure buses are safe to drive. All extra curricular activities for today and Thursday have been canceled, as well as the district's meal distribution window on Thursday.
For more information, visit www.pcsb.org.