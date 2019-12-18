The University of South Florida System conferred approximately 5,000 degrees during fall commencement ceremonies, Dec. 13-16. USF President Steve Currall presided over seven ceremonies, marking the university’s 119th commencement convocation.
Commencement ceremonies were held in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Bradenton.
Thirty-six USF students were identified as King O’Neal Scholars, earning a cumulative grade point average of 4.0. The graduates represent 48 states, 98 nations and include 248 student veterans.
The most degrees were from USF Tampa, 4,378, plus 465 from USF St. Petersburg and 235 from USF Sarasota-Manatee.
Oldest and youngest graduates
• Dionel Cotanda was the oldest graduate, receiving his doctorate in communication at the age of 81.
Cotanda, born and raised in Cuba, came to Tampa in 1960 and focused on his family and work. More than 20 years later, his three daughters began to attend USF, which inspired Cotanda to continue his own education.
Cotanda received two degrees from USF, a bachelor’s degree in international studies in 1988 and his master’s in communication in 1998. Throughout the years, even when Cotanda wasn’t working toward a degree, he continued taking non-degree seeking classes. His educational endeavors in the U.S. span 33 years.
• Way Bandy, 80, earned his bachelor’s degree in general studies from USF St. Petersburg, an achievement that is more than 50 years in the making.
Bandy dropped out of college in 1978 to get married and raise three kids. Before he left, he made a promise to his parents and himself that he would return one day to earn his degree. That fueled him to re-enroll this semester and take the one class he had left to complete his degree.
• Khubaib Farooq, 19, is the youngest graduate. Farooq came to USF from Pakistan when he was just 15-years-old.
Farooq graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in business analytics and information systems with a concentration in cybersecurity. His goal is to eventually return to Pakistan and help improve conditions there for people in his native country.