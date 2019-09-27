ST. PETERSBURG — The Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions at St. Petersburg College will present a free forum titled Progress for Mental Health Today: Policy and Practice Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6-7:30 p.m., at SPC’s Gibbs Campus Music Center, 6605 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
This program will be presented in partnership with SPC’s Project H.E.A.L. (Healthy Emotions and Lives), whose mission is to prevent suicide and promote a college community dedicated to mental health wellness.
The forum will feature the Honorable Steve Leifman of the 11th Judicial Circuit. Judge Leifman championed a transformation of criminal justice in Miami-Dade County for those entering the system due to mental illness and addiction.
Panelists Ruth Power of the Central Florida Behavioral Health Network and Carleah East, SPC psychology professor, will highlight local efforts underway to ensure that treatment and support are accessible for community members who are struggling with mental health challenges.
Pinellas County Commissioner Kathleen Peters will moderate the discussion. Peters has worked at the state and local level to advance change in the mental health and addiction arenas.
Awarded the 2018 international Pardes Humanitarian Prize in Mental Health, Leifman served as the special adviser to the Florida Supreme Court on criminal justice and mental health for three years and has fought for almost two decades to direct support and funding toward helping individuals rather than incarcerating them. He currently serves as the chair of the Steering Committee on Problem Solving Courts for the Florida Supreme Court.
“Diversion to treatment for people with mental illnesses who come into contact with the criminal justice system improves public safety, saves critical tax dollars and affords individuals with these illnesses an opportunity to live a life in recovery with hope,” said Leifman in a press release.
Representatives of local mental health resource and support organizations will have information tables in the Music Center Lobby before and after the program. Admission is free, but advance registration is requested at solutions.spcollege.edu. For more information, call 727-394-6942.