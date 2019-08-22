LARGO — Adults are invited to see for themselves the life-enriching offerings of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Eckerd College during an open house Monday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Largo Public Library, 120 Central Park Drive.
This event is free and open to the public, but advance registration is requested to ensure seating and for the opportunity to be selected for bonus rewards. Register online at eckerd.edu/olli and click Open House icon.
OLLI is a nonprofit, educational chapter organization, based at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg with several satellite locations and a supporting north county location in Palm Harbor.
Designed for adult learners across Pinellas County, OLLI offers a wide variety of classes, special events, international and local trips, and volunteer and friendship opportunities for life-long learners.
On-the-spot registrations and information about membership benefits including discounted tickets for National Live Theatre, Metropolitan Opera and the Bolshoi Ballet at Eckerd College will be available on site.
Adults with flexible schedules, retirees and semi-retirees should plan to attend. Attendees will receive a one-time $5 off coupon that can be applied towards one of the fall programs.
Adults unable to attend the open house can visit eckerd.edu/olli/programs to get more information or to obtain a course catalog.
The annual OLLI membership is $59 a person and provides class and trip discounts as well as many other community benefits, including discounted tickets to many cultural programs. Non-OLLI members are welcomed to participate in all classes and activities with advance registration. Most program fees vary from $10-$45 for OLLI members ($25-$60 for non-members) and range from single-session programs offered for one to two hours in a morning or afternoon to ones that have several session dates.