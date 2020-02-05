Music teacher named district’s 2020 Teacher of the Year

ST. PETERSBURG — David Martinez-Cooley, a music teacher at Leila G. Davis Elementary in Clearwater, is Pinellas County Schools' 2020 Teacher of the Year.
The award was presented Jan. 29 during the Evening of Excellence at Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.
Martinez-Cooley has worked with the Pinellas County Schools for more than 12 years.
“Teaching to me means bringing my excitement and love not only of music but of learning to every student that walks through the door,” he said.
His students say he makes learning fun and one little girl said he is a great music teacher.
“While my students are in class, I want them to love being here,” Martinez-Cooley said. “I want them to love music. I want them to become confident and that they are working as a team and we’re all in it together, making music together and that they can be successful.”
Martinez-Cooley is a recognized leader among Pinellas music educators. He serves on the district’s textbook adoption committee to choose new digital resources for the district’s elementary music students and he helped with revising and refining the district’s grade level key learnings.
He earned Master’s degrees in Music Education and Mathematics Education from the University of Florida.
Martinez-Cooley will now represent the district in the state Teacher of the Year competition sponsored by the Florida Department of Education.
The top 10 finalists were also recognized. They are:
• Tina Angles, Ponce De Leon Elementary School
• Susana Carter, Elisa Nelson Elementary School
• Cheri Connolly, Anona Elementary School
• Staci DaSilva, Seventy-Fourth St. Elementary School
• Deborah Guinn, Osceola Fundamental High School
• Tracey Keim, St. Petersburg High School
• David Martinez-Cooley, Leila Davis Elementary School
• Dianna Mills, Bay Point Middle School
• Natasha Reed, Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Ajori Spencer, Madeira Beach Fundamental School