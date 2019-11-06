Academy of Distinction honors awarded to eight academies
Four Pinellas County schools were recently recognized with the Academy of Distinction honor for maintaining the highest level of performance and alignment to the national standard.
The schools were: East Lake Middle School (Academy of Engineering); Osceola Fundamental High School (Culinary Arts Academy and Center for Technology, Entertainment and Design); Richard O. Jacobson Technical High School at Seminole (Academy of Construction Technology, Academy of Electricity, Gaming, Simulation and Programming Academy and Veterinary Assisting Academy); and Tarpon Springs High (Veterinary Science Academy).
The Academies of Pinellas is a system of career academies in high schools and middle schools dedicated to refining a student's focus on career goals and academic success. There are 87 distinct career academies, 66 academies in high schools and 21 academies in middle schools. The Academies are guided by nationally-adopted standards that facilitate the operation of an academy, maximizing the rigor and relevance of career and academic content providing students a clearer direction for their education plan.
Two Spanish teachers honored at state conference
Two district Spanish teachers received awards during the October Florida Foreign Language Association conference in Orlando.
Linda Santiago, a Spanish teacher at Lakewood High school, was awarded the Irving Wershow Award. The award is the highest honor given each year to someone who has been an exemplary leader in the profession.
Alvaro Cano, an IB Spanish teacher at St. Petersburg High School, was named Florida’s Spanish Teacher of the Year. This award is given by the affiliate of FFLA, the Florida Chapter of the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.
Student artwork on display at Dunedin Fine Art Center
DUNEDIN — Artwork created by 72 students was selected for the Creative Start exhibit on display through Dec. 13 at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, located at 1143 Michigan Blvd.
Students participating in the exhibit attend schools that begin with the letters N-W.
Frontier Elementary receives award for exceeding expectations
CLEARWATER — Frontier Elementary School in Clearwater was recently selected for the ECTAC 2019 Exceeding Expectations Award School for Students Achievement.
Frontier’s current and former principals Heather Peters and Tracie Bergman along with former reading coach, Dolores Hudson were honored Oct. 29 at a statewide conference in Orlando. Frontier is the only Pinellas County Title I school to achieve this honor.
Other school news
Retired educators meet second Tuesdays
CLEARWATER — The North Pinellas County Retired Educators Association will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m., at the Clearwater Country Club, 525 N. Betty Lane, Clearwater.
All retired educators, administrators, support staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, maintenance workers and friends of education are welcome to attend meetings that are scheduled on the second Tuesday of the month.
Meetings include socializing and a program. This month a turkey dinner will be served.
The speaker will be “Flag Lady” Ann Crum. She will show the origin and development of our American Flag from George Washington to the present.
Beth Rawlings, chair of Citizens of Pinellas County Schools, will give a brief overview about the vote on the half-mil tax for education coming up in 2020.
For more information or to if you are a guest wanting to attend, email npcrea@gmail.com.
SPC to host Salute to Service Night
ST. PETERSBURG — In honor of military veterans, St. Petersburg College will host a Salute to Service night Friday, Nov. 8, 5 p.m., before the Titans’ basketball game. The game will be at the St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus, Gym, 6605 Fifth Ave. N.
SPC announces information session
ST. PETERSBURG — St. Petersburg College is hosting an information session on its certified clinical medical assistant program on Thursday, Nov. 14, noon-1:30 p.m., at SPC Midtown Center, Keene Campus, room 108, 1048 22nd St. S., in St. Petersburg. RSVP at https://web.spcollege.edu/survey/29117.
Admiral Farragut Academy to host open houses
ST. PETERSBURG — Admiral Farragut Academy will be hosting two open houses in November.
The first on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 8:30-10 a.m., is on Lower School. The second on Sunday, Dec. 8, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., is on Upper and boarding School.
Lower School is for students age 3 to seventh grade. Upper School and boarding school is for students in grades eight-12.
Admiral Farragut Academy Campus is at 501 Park St. N., St. Petersburg.
For more information, email admissions@farragut.org.
Eckerd College announces November calendar of events
ST. PETERSBURG — Eckerd College offers activities and programs as a service to the community on its campus at 4200 54th Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. All are free and open to the public, unless otherwise stated.
For more information, email events@eckerd.edu, visit eckerd.edu/events or call 727-864-7979. To see all International Cinema Series at Eckerd College offerings, visit eckerd.edu/international-cinema.
Pinellas students awarded for academic achievement
Eric Culbreath of Seminole has been named to the chancellor's list for Term 1 at Troy University in Troy, Alabama. The chancellor's list honors full-time undergraduate students registered for 12 semester hours and have a grade point average of 4.0.
Two Pinellas County students earned academic honors during their spring semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.
Grant Connor of Seminole was named to the president’s list, which is a combination of the dean's list and the commandant's distinguished list. The list is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
Emma Strong of Palm Harbor was named to the dean's list and she was awarded gold stars. To make the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.2 and take 12 or more hours. Gold stars are awarded to students with a GPA of 3.7 or higher.