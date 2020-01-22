Verizon and St. Petersburg College announced Jan. 21 that grant funding is available for the African American Male Initiative to help close the achievement gap.
SPC is committed to providing equity and access to education as a means of economic mobility for its community members and their families. This partnership will help equip individuals with the skills to effectively and responsibly navigate through today’s digital world which is key for success.
The African American Male Initiative will help to build strategic programming focused on tutoring, mentoring, digital literacy and technology workforce development to prepare students for meaningful careers in the digitized workforce.
For more information, email Jody Craig at craig.jody@spcollege.edu.