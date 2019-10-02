Crist introduces bill to establish Coast Guard JROTC in Pinellas Park
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, recently introduced a bill to establish a United States Coast Guard Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) program in Pinellas Park High School.
Presently, there are only two other Coast Guard JROTC programs in existence, according to a press release from Crist’s office. One is located at the Maritime and Science Technology Academy in Miami, and the second is at Camden County/CamTech High School in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.
U.S. Coast Guard JROTC programs can only be established through Congressional legislation.
“Day and night, our United States Coast Guard honorably carries out their mission of maritime safety, security, and stewardship. In Pinellas County, we are blessed with four USCG bases in our own backyard – protecting our waterways and our communities,” said Rep. Crist. “Establishing a JROTC program at our very own Pinellas Park High School is an incredible opportunity to groom our next generation of Coast Guard leaders ready to serve their country, while teaching them leadership, discipline, teamwork, integrity, and technical skills.”
Crist announces $300,000 grant to SPC for students with children
ST. PETERSBURG — Congressman Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, recently announced that St. Petersburg College had received an $300,000 grant from the Department of Education.
The grant will be used for the establishment of a Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program, which would provide Pell grant-eligible students access to vouchers for childcare services located near each of SPC’s 11 campuses and education sites.
“For many families in Pinellas, having a child can mean putting your higher education dreams on hold. Whether it be single or two parent households, lack of childcare can be the No. 1 reason mom or dad isn't able to go back to school. I’m honored to announce this well-deserved grant to SPC, empowering parents across the Tampa Bay area to have both a family and obtain a college education,” said Crist in a press release.
First authorized in 1998, the Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program grant is housed under the Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education. CCAMPIS provides grant awards to colleges who aid low-income student parents with childcare.
In 2018, Congress passed a spending package increasing funding for the program to $50 million. At SPC, the program will provide vouchers on a sliding fee scale and will serve an estimated 85 students per year.