SPC Last Mile Scholarship available for returning students

St. Petersburg College is removing financial barriers for their students who are close to achieving their academic goals. Through SPC’s Last Mile Scholarship, students who left college with 12 or fewer credit hours remaining to complete their first associate or baccalaureate degrees could receive a scholarship to help them finish.
The Last Mile Scholarship is a collaborative initiative to support Gov. Ron Desantis’ recent launch of the Last Mile Program at the 28 Florida Colleges and the Florida Department of Education. The program accelerates the pathway for returning students to earn their degree and strengthens the talent pipeline for Florida’s workforce.
“The Last Mile Scholarship is an excellent opportunity for SPC students,” said SPC Associate VP of Financial Assistance Services Michael J. Bennett. “Maybe life got in the way or finances got tight, but now they’re ready to finish up their degree. We’ve set aside funding specifically to help students who only have 12 credit hours remaining in their degree program.”
To qualify for the scholarship, returning students must:
• Be a Florida resident
• Have attended SPC within the last eight years
• Be meeting satisfactory academic progress
• Be within 12 credit hours of completing their first associate or bachelor's degree
• Completed the free application for federal student aid and complete verification, if selected
• Have demonstrated need or have a 3.0 grade point average
• Meet all financial aid eligibility requirements
• Be enrolled in the courses listed on the form
Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on how to apply, please visit www.spcollege.edu/lastmile.