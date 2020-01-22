Clearwater High to host professional musical

CLEARWATER — Clearwater High School Freedom Ambassadors will host the play “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the school’s auditorium, 540 S Hercules Ave, Clearwater.
“Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom,” a musical filled with traditional and original gospel and freedom songs, tells the moving, true story of Lynda Blackmon, the youngest person to walk all the way from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, on the Voting Rights March of 1965.
Blackmon was jailed nine times before her 15th birthday — as she and her friends and neighbors fought alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to win the right to vote for African Americans.
In 2018-2019, “Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom,” gave acclaimed performances to packed houses in New Jersey, New York City, Pennsylvania, Florida, Arkansas and California. Now, the play is hitting the road with a stop in Clearwater.
The show is based on Lowery’s book with the same name. Lowery, Miranda Barry, and Amy Sprecher, under the management of Columbia Artists Theatricals produced the show. After the Jan. 29 performance, Lynda Blackmon Lowery will host a post-show conversation with the audience about her experience.
The public is encouraged to attend. Tickets for the show are $10 for students and $15 for adults. Call 727-298-1620 for more information.