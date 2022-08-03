St. Petersburg Collegiate High School (SPCHS) has been an attractive high school option in Pinellas County since 2004, when St. Petersburg College opened its first charter school at its St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus. A second campus opened at the college’s Tarpon Springs Campus in 2019 to serve North County students, and soon, even more high schoolers can attend SPCHS when its third campus opens at SPC’s Downtown Center this fall.
The new St. Petersburg Collegiate STEM High School will allow students to simultaneously earn a high school diploma and an Associate in Science degree — all at no cost for books, fees or tuition. Starla Metz, SPC’s Associate Vice President of Collegiate High Schools, said the new campus will be slightly different than the others, however.
“The goal at the new campus is to prepare students to successfully enter the workforce in high-demand, high-wage STEM careers,” Metz said.
The STEM High School will be open to grades 9-12, so it also will be the only SPCHS location offered to high school freshmen. Metz said first-year SPCHS students will receive plenty of support, starting them off in predominately high school courses, but will also have lessons in study skills and reading, plus free tutoring after school.
“The technical level of college reading is high, and at that age they haven’t really developed habits like studying and reading for college. So, we’ll take that first year to shore up their skills and give them a rock-solid foundation, no matter where they are,” Metz said.
In addition to offering an Associate in Science degree along with a high school diploma, students will also be able to earn two industry certifications and take part in an internship experience in their chosen pathway by the time they graduate.
“We will offer a pathway for students to earn an Associate in Science Degree in Computer Information or Data Science. Students also have the opportunity to earn an Associate in Arts degree providing maximum options for students,” Metz said. “When they graduate, they could go directly into the workforce and make a nice wage, if they need to, or earn money for college, or be well-prepared to go on to pursue a bachelor's degree without skipping a beat.”
Students at SPCHS are also encouraged to hone their soft skills and leadership abilities.
“We offer our students the chance to take leadership roles on campus, preparing them to succeed in college and make a positive difference in the world,” Metz said.
Learn more about SPCHS and their admission requirements at spchs.spcollege.edu.