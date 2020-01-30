Time is running out to apply for prekindergarten programs
Pinellas County Schools offers a free VPK program for 4-year-olds for three hours a day. PCS also offers a prekindergarten for 3-year-olds. The application period for Pre-K for 3-year-olds and Voluntary Prekindergarten ends Jan. 31.
During the application period, families can apply online for programs next school year at https://reservation.pcsb.org. Parents will need to log back into the district’s Student Reservation System Feb. 24 to March 6 to accept an invitation. Links to additional information are available at www.pcsb.org/early.
• Pre-K 3 is for children who will be 3 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. For information about Pre-K 3, call 727-588-6000 ext. 2184.
• VPK is for children who will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Parents interested in VPK also need a Certificate of Eligibility from the Early Learning Coalition. To get the certificate, visit the Early Learning Coalition website at http://elcpinellas.net/register-for-vpk. If you have questions about the certificate, call 727-400-4411.
For information about VPK, call 727-588-6513.
School plant operator wins national ‘Rockstar’ Award
PINELLAS PARK — Pinellas County Schools announced that plant operator Nicole “Miss Nikki” Martone is the winner of the Rockstar Award from the Academy of Cleaning Excellence.
Marton received her award during a surprise presentation Jan. 24 at Cross Bayou Elementary School in Pinellas Park.
Plant Operators work behind the scenes to help keep school facilities running and clean, so students have a healthy environment to learn. The Academy of Cleaning Excellence is an industry group for cleaning professionals. Martone was nominated by the school’s head plant operator Mary Guy.
Chamber choir and orchestra perform at St. Patrick’s Cathedral
ST. PETERSBURG — Gibbs High School’s Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra “Vox Nova” are home from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to New York, including a weekend filled with musical and cultural experiences.
Forty-two students performed in the “Guest Choir Concert Series” at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City on Jan. 17. The students visited the New York Philharmonic and saw Gershwin’s musical “Porgy and Bess” at the Metropolitan Orchestra with a meet-and-greet of the cast.
Pinellas Park High School’s choir has also been invited to perform at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on April 23. Fourteen students are rehearsing and holding fundraisers. The cost for each student’s trip is $1,200.
Civil Rights Student Ambassadors make historic walk
CLEARWATER — An estimated 800 high school students walked across the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater Jan. 28 to mark the 55th anniversary of the walk across the Edmond Pettis Bridge on “Bloody Sunday” in Selma, Alabama on March 7, 1965.
Lynda Blackmon Lowery led the student’s Unity Walk. She is the youngest person to take part in Bloody Sunday. Lowery was 15 years old.
The Unity Gathering and Walk planned and organized by Civil Rights Student included a breakfast and presentation before the students were bused to the Clearwater Marina to walk across the bridge with the final destination of Coachman Park where they caught a bus back to school.
Two recognized with new Emerging Teacher Award
ST. PETERSBURG — The Emerging Teacher Award recognizes two teachers, one from elementary and one from secondary education in their second or third year of teaching.
Courtney Titcomb, a first-grade teacher at Azalea Elementary School, and Olivia Crawford, a language arts teacher at Largo Middle School, were the recipients of the inaugural Emerging Teacher of the Year Award presented at the Evening of Excellence Jan. 29 at the Mahaffey Theatre in St. Petersburg.
Elementary students take part in Cyber Safety Day
Thousands of elementary students across Tampa Bay including Pinellas County participated in Cyber Safety Day on Jan. 28.
Cyber Safety Day Tampa Bay is a one-day event, created by the nonprofit Center for Cyber Safety and Education, for schools and communities to join forces and ensure elementary children in Tampa Bay receive the tools to become a responsible digital citizen.
Thanks to the support of local businesses, 104 participating elementary schools received free, award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Safety Adventures. More than 10,000 third-grade students learned the basics of internet safety through this engaging and interactive group-learning program.
According to the Center’s Children’s Internet Usage Study, 40% of kids in grades 4-8 chatted with a stranger online. Of those, 53% revealed their phone number to a stranger and 11% met with a stranger.
Kiwanis Club of Safety Harbor honors fifth grade students
SAFETY HARBOR — The Kiwanis Club of Safety Harbor recently honored five fifth grade students from five different elementary schools in the area during a breakfast at the Paradise Restaurant for the students, their families and teachers to honor the students.
Selected specifically by their teachers were Johann Mora of Chi Chi Rodriquez Academy, Josephine Joller-Haeussel from Leila Davis Elementary, Karl Freeman of Eisenhower Elementary., Lana Dalic from McMullen-Booth Elementary and Serenity Crawford of Safety Harbor Elementary.
Each teacher presented their student and spoke about the outstanding accomplishments, fine character and impact they had by being role models. They were presented trophies, a plaque and bumper stickers by Janine Brown and Dan Marignoni.
Local students recognized for academic achievements
Several Pinellas County students were recognized for making good grades at their college or university during the fall 2019 semester.
Jake Wegener of Seminole was named to the president’s list at Genesee Community College in Batavia, New York. Students must maintain full-time enrolment and earn a quality point index of 3.75 or better.
Bao Huynh of Pinellas Park and Rhianna Shanabrook of Safety Harbor was named to the dean’s list a Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts. To be eligible students must complete a certain amount of work at the A level.
Caroline Elizabeth Murphy of Belleair, Laurel Marian Egerter of Clearwater, Adam Frederick Schwartz of Largo and Savannah Kendall Collier of Palm Harbor made the dean’s list at Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina. To be named to the list, students must achieve a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Sterling Bray of Seminole was named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York. Students must carry a course load of four or more graded credits with a GPA average of 3.5 or more.
Brody Hassel of Seminole and Sebastian Easley of Palm Harbor made the dean’s list at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri. Students must earn a 3.5-3.99 GPH and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours.
Konner Ross, of Belleair Bluffs was awarded faculty honors at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Students must earn a GPA of at least 3.667 on four graded courses.