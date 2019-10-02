LARGO — Pinellas County Schools recently announced that 28 of the district’s schools have been recognized as America’s Healthiest Schools by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation
The schools were honored for prioritizing healthier eating, physical activity and staff well-being.
To be recognized as America’s healthiest, schools must:
• Meet or exceed federal nutrition standards for school meals and snacks.
• Offer breakfast daily.
• Incorporate physical activity before, during or after the school day.
• Implement district wellness policies and update progress annually.
• Involve parents and community members in decision-making.
Winning schools received Healthier Generation’s National Healthy Schools Awards at the Bronze, Silver or Gold levels, based on the number of best practices they have implemented relating to children’s health.
Gold Level schools
• Belcher Elementary School
• Curtis Fundamental Elementary School
• John M Sexton Elementary School
Silver Level schools
• Lynch Elementary School
• Cross Bayou Elementary School
• Curlew Creek Elementary School
• Eisenhower Elementary School
• Gulf Beaches Elementary School
• Highland Lakes Elementary School
• Mt. Vernon Elementary School
• Oakhurst Elementary School
• Pinellas Secondary School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• Starkey Elementary School
• Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School
• Tyrone Middle School
• Westgate Elementary School
Bronze Level schools
• Bay Point Middle School
• Carwise Middle School
• Fairmount Park Elementary School
• Leila G Davis Elementary School
• Palm Harbor University High School
• Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School
• Pinellas Central Elementary School
• Ponce De Leon Elementary School
• Skyview Elementary School
• Bay Point Elementary School
• McMullen-Booth Elementary School