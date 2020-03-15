Pinellas County Schools to serve students meals March 23-27

LARGO — As part of Pinellas County Schools emergency plan during school closures, the district will provide prepackaged lunch and breakfast to students from March 23-March 27, which is the week students would have returned to school after spring break.
Meals will be packed at and delivered from Walter Pownall Service Center. The meals will be cold and meet the USDA nutritional standards. In addition, the district is working with the Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger to help reach more students and families needing assistance.
Breakfast includes: cereal or breakfast bar, juice (orange juice, apple juice or mixed fruit) and milk.
Lunch includes: Sandwich (peanut butter and jelly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; meat and cheese sandwiches on Tuesdays and Thursday); fruit cup (either applesauce, strawberries or peaches), juice (orange, apple juice or mixed fruit) and milk.
• Meals will be served “Grab & Go”
• Lunch and (breakfast for the next day) will be served in a single bag
• Meals are free for anyone 18 years old and under
• Child/Teen must be present to receive meals
• Meals will be served as “drive-thru” at the car/bus circle. Walkers should go to the main entrance of the school
Distribution points and times:
Dunedin Elementary, 900 Union Street, Dunedin, 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Eisenhower Elementary, 2800 Drew St. Clearwater, 11 a.m.-noon.
Marjorie K. Rawlings Elementary, 6505 68th St. N. Pinellas Park, 11a.m.-noon
John Hopkins Middle School, 701 16th St. S. St. Petersburg, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
New Heights Elementary, 3901 37th St. N. St. Petersburg, 10:45-11:45 a.m.
Ponce De Leon Elementary, 1301 Ponce de Leon Blvd.. Clearwater, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Southern Oak Elementary, 9101 Walsingham Road, Largo, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Tarpon Springs Elementary, 555 Pine St. Tarpon Springs, 10:30-11:30 a.m.