St. Petersburg College is ranked in the top tier of Florida schools listed by U.S. News & World Report as the 2020 Best Online Programs for Veterans and Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.
The college placed second in both categories among Florida College System institutions that participated in the rankings. In Florida, SPC was listed seventh for Best Online Programs for Veterans and eighth for Best in Online Bachelor’s Programs.
In the southern region, SPC ranked 16th for Best Online Programs for Veterans and 21st for Best in Online Bachelor’s Programs, according to U.S. News & World Report. Nationally, the college was listed 39th in the first category and 58th in the second.
In the category Best Online Programs for Veterans, U.S. News & World Report recognized SPC for its affordable, accessible and reputable programing.
The University of South Florida also delivers several of the best online graduate programs in the nation, according to the new rankings from U.S. News and World Report. Five of USF’s online graduate degrees rank in the top 100, including two inside the top 25.
U.S. News ranks USF’s graduate computer information technology program No. 10 in the nation, an improvement of 10 spots from last year. This is the highest position for the program since U.S. News started online rankings in 2016.
USF’s graduate engineering program is No. 23, a 14-spot increase from 2019. USF St. Petersburg’s online MBA program ranks No. 54 and USF Tampa’s MBA program is No. 95. USF’s graduate education program jumped 14 spots from 2019 to No. 55.
USF currently offers 59 fully or primarily online graduate degree programs, providing a convenient distance learning platform to students while yielding high-quality education. Fifty-one percent of USF’s graduate students have registered for at least one online course over the past year.