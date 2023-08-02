From learning about autopsies to addressing teen auto theft, members of a group of Pinellas County high school students participate in a variety of projects and develop leadership skills.
Youth Advisory Committee members develop confidence through their activities, said Pinellas County Extension Director Jeffrey Gellermann, a coordinator for the group.
"The kids who are engaged in it are really the cream of the crop," Gellermann said. "Topnotch. To make a commitment to come out once a month, and do the work and participate with the group, those are pretty amazing kids."
Just under 30 students were on the committee during the past school year. Committee members serve one-year terms.
"Last year was the best turnout we've had in the awhile," Gellermann said.
The Youth Advisory Committee was established in 2001 as a way for the county’s younger residents to provide input and assistance to the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. The committee assists the commission by identifying the younger generation’s needs, organizing activities that are beneficial to the community, suggesting services they need as a group and becoming active participants with their adult counterparts in county programs, county memos say.
County Commissioner Kathleen Peters, who has been an adviser to the committee for four years, said the Youth Advisory Committee is strictly student-driven. Members speak before the County Commission, take tours and hold webinars all the while developing leadership skills.
"While they were doing a zoom webinar, everybody had a chance to participate. They brought in experts on mental illness, on addiction, on LGBTQ issues and they all had serious questions that they would ask the speaker. So when that group did that, they definitely learned interviewing skills," Peters said.
Mental health and drug addiction were topics that students were critically important for their generation, Peters said, so she brought in an official from the county medical examiner’s office to talk about what drugs and chemicals are on the street.
As a result of students' interest, a professional chemist talked about autopsies and the chemical analysis they do.
"I think they actually loved it," she said. "So people don't think about that being part of county work, but it is," Peters said.
As a liaison between the County Commission and the program, Gellermann works with the students and make sure activities are coordinated.
"I facilitate meetings with the chairperson and and lot of times will bring them to tours to county facilities so the kids will have a better understanding of the scope and breath of county operations," he said.
This gives the students the opportunity to engage with professionals at that high level, Gellermann said.
"We like for the kids to have input and ask them what they feel is the most important in the community. So their service project they come up with every year; we basically facilitate that conversation among theme, and they decide what the project is going to be," he said.
One of the YAC projects was giving Valentine’s Day cards to All Children's Hospital. Students also dropped of cards for veterans and the elderly at facilities.
"Those are things the kids come up with. They want to give back," Gellermann said.
When Peters was initially involved with the YAC, there weren't that many students on the committee interested in politics and government. Now the interest has increased in government - such as how it works.
If the committee wants to address policies, they want changed at the county level, they can do it. They also can make recommendations to the Pinellas County School Board, Peters said.
"They have sent letters to the School Board based on things they felt were important," Peters said.
If students are interested in helping out a candidate during a campaign year, she will provide contact information to them for whatever political campaign they might want to be involved in.
This past school year the YAC voted to have a youth fair for to help them better understand what kind of career opportunities are available in the communities once they graduate from high school, but they weren't able to complete it.
Hopes are to have the youth fair in the fall.
"We are very excited about that," Gellermann said.
Generally, the committee meets on the last Wednesday of the month, usually for about two hours.
Among its many projects over the years, the YAC in 2018 formed two committees, one for the Penny for Pinellas, and another for teen auto theft.
At first the kids don't understand local government or how to run a meeting. But that changes through the program.
"If you watch one of their meetings, it's very impressive," Gellermann said.