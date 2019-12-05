New program helps parents of students with exceptionalities
Pinellas County Schools has launched the Parents Empowering Parents Program to support parents of students who receive special education services. The service is manned by parents familiar with exceptional student education services in the district. Volunteers assist parents 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Contact PEPP at 727-588-6500 or email PEPP@pcsb.org.
Take Stock in Children Scholarship opportunity
The Pinellas Education Foundation is accepting applications for Take Stock in Children Scholarships. The scholarships are awarded to Pinellas County public school students in grades six-nine with demonstrated financial need.
The program provides college scholarships and volunteer mentors. Services start in middle school, continue through high school and include the transition to college. The deadline to apply is Dec. 6. Parents can apply at https://www.pinellaseducation.org/initiatives/multiple-pathways/take-stock-in-children.
Kiwanis of Safety Harbor names Students of the Month
SAFETY HARBOR — Kiwanis of Safety Harbor recently recognized five deserving fifth grade students for their academic performance and displaying leadership qualities.
The students included Carter Bowers from Chi Chi Rodriguez Elementary selected by teacher Kayla Olson; Eva Velez of Safety Harbor Elementary nominated by teacher Sarah Webb; Alivia Fuster of McMullen Booth Elementary chosen by Mindy McConchie; Kennleigh Stout of Leila G. Davis Elementary picked by Krista Lemon; and Jacqueline Hernandez of Eisenhower Elementary selected by Ms. Heller.
With parents, family, and teachers all present at Kiwanis of Safety Harbor breakfast, students were presented with trophies, plaques and their teachers spoke of their accomplishments, good citizenship and enthusiasm to learn. Trophy presentations were given by member and former teacher Janine Brown.
Largo High class of 1970 makes reunion plans
LARGO — Largo High Class of 1970 has set the date for the 50th Reunion on Sept. 24-26, 2020. For more information, call Sue Berry 727-430-1251 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LargoHighSchool1970/.
Fundraiser support programs for students with disabilities
CLEARWATER — CEC Suncoast Chapter 176 is hosting a fundraiser Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., at Coachman Service Center, 2235 NE Coachman Road, Clearwater.
Proceeds from the annual auction will go to support programs for students with disabilities.
Earn accredited high school diploma at Safety Harbor Public Library
SAFETY HARBOR — Safety Harbor Public Library is offering qualified residents the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma and credentialed career certificate through Career Online High School, a program brought to you by Gale, part of Cengage Learning and the State of Florida.
Career Online High School is designed to reengage adults into the education system and prepare for entry into post-secondary career education or the workforce.
Safety Harbor Library will screen and award scholarships for Career Online High School to qualified learners looking to earn a high school diploma and advance their careers. Once enrolled, Career Online High School pairs students with an Academic Coach who assists with developing an individual career plan, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement, evaluates performance, and connects the learner with the resources needed to demonstrate mastery of course material.
Classes are led by board-certified instructors and students have 24/7 access to the online learning platform. Coursework begins in one of eight high-demand career fields (from childcare and office management to certified transportation) before progressing to the core academic subjects. Students are able to graduate in as few as six months by transferring in previously earned high school credits and have up to 18 months to complete the program. The program is free.
Potential students can learn more about Career Online High School, the application process and find answers to frequently asked questions by visiting cityofsafetyharbor.com/cohs. Students must be 19 or older, a resident of Safety Harbor, and have a library card or be willing to obtain one.
For additional information, email shplref@cityofsafetyharbor.com or call 727-724-1515, ext. 4106. The Library is at 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.