Top 10 finalists for Teacher of the Year named

The Pinellas County School District recently named the top 10 finalists for the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year award.
The finalists were notified via surprise classroom visits Nov. 12 by district and school administrators and in some cases, their family members.
The 131 nominees were scored by a panel of judges who determined the 10 finalists based on multiple criteria. The finalists will undergo an interview process and the second round of scoring by a different panel of judges, who will select the final winner.
All of the nominees will be honored, and the 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year will be announced at the annual Evening of Excellence, which is presented by the Pinellas Education Foundation. The Evening of Excellence will be held at Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
The Top 10 Finalists are:
• Tina Angles, Ponce De Leon Elementary School
• Susana Carter, Elisa Nelson Elementary School
• Cheri Connolly, Anona Elementary School
• Staci DaSilva, Seventy-Fourth St. Elementary School
• Deborah Guinn, Osceola Fundamental High School
• Tracey Keim, St. Petersburg High School
• David Martinez-Cooley, Leila Davis Elementary School
• Diana Mills, Bay Point Middle School
• Natasha Reed, Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School
• Ajori Spencer, Madeira Beach Fundamental School
PCS announces Support Employee of the Year finalists
Pinellas County Schools named the finalists in the 2019-2020 Support Employee of the Year recognition program on Nov. 20. They were selected from a group of 135 nominees.
Finalists for 2019-2020 were chosen in five categories:
Classroom Support
• Nancy Correa-Torres, Sexton Elementary School, Bilingual Support
Clerical
•Marie Jantschek, Osceola Fundamental High School, Secretary IV
Food Service
•Tamra Ingrassia, Belcher Elementary School, Food Service Assistant
Maintenance/Safety/Health/Transportation
•Pamela Layliev, Leila Davis Elementary School, Licensed Practical Nurse
Plant Operations
•John Randolph, Anona Elementary School, Head Plant Operator
The five category finalists are eligible to become the overall winner as the 2019-2020 Support Employee of the Year. That winner will be announced at a luncheon on, Friday, Jan. 10 at Feather Sound Country Club. The overall winner will be nominated as the district’s representative for the Florida School-Related Employee of the Year.
Achieva Credit Union sponsors the district’s Support Employee of the Year recognition program.