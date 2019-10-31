GULFPORT — Stetson University College of Law will host the Reimagining Advocacy Conference, a new conference examining the future of legal advocacy, Nov. 8-9, at the college’s Gulfport campus.
The one-and-a-half-day conference will offer something for everyone involved or with a vested interest in the future of advocacy, including law school faculty, practicing attorneys, and law school students. The sessions will cover advocacy and advocacy education in all its forms – be it written, oral or visual – and any of its locations – such as classrooms, courtrooms, clinics, competitions, or communities.
The keynote speakers will be Corey Seemiller and Elizabeth Britt. Seemiller is a nationally recognized expert and author of four books on Generation Z, including Generation Z: A Century in the Making. She will speak on her work studying that generation’s commitment to social justice, and the impact they may have on the future of advocacy.
Britt, a professor of English at Northeastern University, will speak on her book, Reimagining Advocacy, a rhetorical case study of a law school clinic, which explores how non-traditional forms of advocacy provide support for victims of domestic violence. Britt’s research can help lawyers and law school faculty rethink the kinds of advocacy skills lawyers need and how those new skills can transform lawyering.
Learn more and register online at https://www.stetson.edu/law/conferences/homepages/reimagining-advocacy.php.